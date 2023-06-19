Brendan Rodgers confirmed as new Celtic boss: ‘It was a very simple decision’

Brendan Rodgers’ sensational return to Celtic has been confirmed by the Scottish Premiership champions.

Four years after upsetting the fans by walking out on the Hoops to take the Leicester City job, the Carnlough man has signed a long-term deal making him the highest paid manager in the club’s history.

After extensive talks with the club’s board and major shareholder Dermot Desmond, a three-year deal has been finalised.

It is a significant moment in Celtic’s history as they have abandoned their 12 month rolling contract approach to managers. And it is a major coup for the Glasgow giants, given Rodgers’ successful track record and reputation in football management.

As his appointment was confirmed, the Carnlough man said he was “really delighted” to be back at the club.

“I am hugely excited by this great opportunity,” he continued. “When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

“Ange (Postecoglou) has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.

“We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.”

He also confirmed that John Kennedy will serve as his Assistant Manager, along with first-team coaches Stevie Woods, Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell, and B Team coaches Stephen McManus and Darren O’Dea.

Rodgers led Celtic to seven domestic trophies during his previous tenure from 2016 to 2019.

During the Ulsterman’s first reign, he celebrated an Invincible season in 2016-17 when the club won the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup without losing a single match.

Celtic’s board will now back Rodgers in the transfer market to help him deliver domestic success and compete in the Champions League.

The club’s Chief Executive, Michael Nicholson said he is “confident that (the board) have identified the best candidate”.

He continued: “Having spoken to Brendan and discussed the club’s strategy and objectives with him, I can see the passion he has for taking the club forward positively and building on what we have achieved.

“We look forward to working together to deliver growth and success for Celtic and our supporters.”

Rodgers will replace Ange Postecoglou, who won consecutive league titles and a domestic treble last season before joining Tottenham. Rodgers left for the Foxes midway through the 2018/19 season — much to the frustration of many Celtic fans — but they will quickly forgive him if the team keeps winning.

Celtic players will return for pre-season training at the club’s Lennoxtown base before jetting out to Japan on tour in July.

Former Celtic star Peter Grant welcomed Rodgers’ return.

He stated: “I think the way Brendan left upset some fans. It wasn’t down to his talent or quality as a manager, he proved that, it was the way he left. Some people might question some of his signings but sometimes with signings it comes down to finances at the time as well.

“When there was talk about people being mentioned if Ange moved on, straight away I said about going for Brendan. You have to get someone from the top drawer, it was Brendan or Graham Potter.

“There will be extra pressure from the fans as they will be saying ‘you left us’. So he has to get off to a good start. But I am sure he can handle that and great credit to him for wanting to come back and do it.

“Celtic had to go to the top drawer and they have.”

Rodgers follows in the footsteps of his fellow Ulsterman Neil Lennon in returning to the Hoops for a second stint as boss.

Lennon continued the success of Rodgers after being drafted in to replace him in February 2019 but he also suffered a disappointing end to his second reign.

The former Hoops skipper won the Scottish Cup in 2011 at the end of his first full season in charge and went on to win three consecutive titles as well as the 2013 Scottish Cup.

Lennon is the last man to lead Celtic into the knockout stages of the Champions League, with victory over Barcelona helping them make the last 16 in 2012-13.

After spells with Bolton and Hibernian, he finished off the clean sweep Rodgers started in 2019 and was in charge when they completed the quadruple treble in December 2020 following Covid disruptions.

His reign was starting to implode, though, and Celtic’s 10-in-a-row dreams crashed and burned. A League Cup defeat by Ross County ended their 12-trophy run of success and he resigned after a league defeat by the Staggies in February 2021.

The Hoops kick off their Scottish Premiership title defence on the weekend of August 5/6 before Champions League group stage action gets under way on September 19/20.