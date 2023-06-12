Brendan Rodgers expected to be unveiled as Celtic boss before the end of the week

Spanish island summit paves the way for Brendan to be given the Parkhead keys again

Brendan Rodgers is set to make a sensational return to Parkhead with Celtic expected to unveil the Carnlough man as manager before the end of this week.

Chief executive Michael Nicholson and Chris McKay travelled by private jet to Majorca to coax the former Liverpool boss to re-join the Scottish champions over the weekend. Further discussions will be held later this week with all signs pointing towards an appointment before the weekend.

Several leading bookmakers have suspended the betting on Celtic’s next permanent manager with Rodgers the favourite, while others price the Northern Irishman at 1/2 to replace Ange Postecoglou, who left to manage Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodgers hoped to enjoy a hiatus from football after he was axed by Leicester City in April following a disastrous run of results. But with Celtic expected to meet his financial expectations, the offer to return to the Glasgow club may prove too good to turn down.

The 50 year-old owns a plush pad just outside Glasgow — a mere 15 minute drive from Celtic’s Lennoxtown training ground. Rodgers bought the house for a reputed £3m in 2021, with the intention of putting down roots in Glasgow.

Rodgers won two domestic trebles at Parkhead during his first stint at the club and was well on his way to winning a third when Leicester City tempted him away from Parkhead in 2019.

While Rodgers won seven trophies with Celtic his decision to move to Leicester mid-season left a bad taste in the mouth of some Celtic fans. However, the club’s hierarchy are confident that fan-opinion would thaw once he gets a few wins under his belt.

At Leicester, Rodgers won the FA Cup in 2021 and narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification twice, with two fifth-placed finishes.

However, the Foxes endured a dreadful run during the 2022/23 season which culminated in Rodgers’ sacking six weeks before the end of the season. His replacement — Dean Smith — was unable to perform a great escape, with Leicester relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season.