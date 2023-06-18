Brendan Rodgers finalising terms on long-term deal to return to Celtic as manager

Brendan Rodgers missed out on John McGinn because of Celtic's unwillingness to meet the transfer fee

Brendan Rodgers is set to finalise terms on a long-term deal to return to Scottish side Celtic as their manager, replacing Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead.

The Carnlough man is expected to be confirmed as their new manager this week after the finer details of his contract are ironed out which is set to make him the highest paid manager in the club’s history.

Rodgers is, of course, no stranger to Celtic having won seven trophies with the club in his previous spell with the club, which also saw him secure back-to-back domestic trebles.

He will return hoping not only to replicate that but follow on from Postecoglou, who was nothing short of a hit in Glasgow as he led the Hoops to the treble last season before departing to take over at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sky Sports, the board have already told Rodgers they will back him in the transfer market and give him the funds necessary to sign the team he wants.

It is understood that the 50-year-old was also in the running for the Leeds United job after departing Leicester City in April but has instead decided to return to a more familiar location.