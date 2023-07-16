Brendan Rodgers keen on a reunion with Jonny Evans at Celtic Park

Jonny Evans is on radar of Parkhead chief Brendan Rodgers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping to bring Jonny Evans to Parkhead in a short term deal.

The Northern Ireland defender is considering his next move after being deemed surplus to requirements at Leicester City.

Former Foxes boss Rodgers now wants a reunion with the 35-year-old as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

Evans is maintaining his fitness at former club Manchester United and a reported link with Everton has been dismissed.

He made over 100 appearances for the Red Devils and won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Champions League.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh, Yuki Kobayashi and Carl Starfelt are the recognised central defenders currently at Parkhead but the defender would add some experienced depth.

Evans’ Northern Ireland team-mate, Middlesbrough ace Paddy McNair, is attracting the interest of Leicester City, Leeds United, Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United.

The versatile McNair could cost as much as £5million.

Northern Ireland Under-21 playmaker Charlie Lindsay is ready for a new challenge after leaving Rangers and is on trial with League One side Derby County, however Championship sides Blackburn, Huddersfield and Hull City are all interested in the former Glentoran youngster.