Brendan Rodgers reminded of tough task ahead as Celtic fans sceptical of his re-appointment

Brendan Rodgers declared his return to Celtic “a very simple decision” but he faced an instant reminder of the work needed to appease some fans who were unhappy with the manner of his exit.

Celtic yesterday confirmed Rodgers had signed a three-year contract to replace Ange Postecoglou as manager, four years and four months after his sudden departure to Leicester after winning seven out of seven domestic trophies with the Hoops.

The North Curve Celtic Twitter account, which represents the Green Brigade and other members of the standing section at Celtic Park, soon posted a photograph of the banner they displayed at Tynecastle 24 hours after he left for Leicester in February 2019.

The sign read: “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a fraud.”

Rodgers stated: “I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity. When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

“Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges. We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.”

Celtic confirmed John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan will stay at the club and remain part of the coaching team.