‘Brendan Rodgers will win over doubters’, says the Celtic manager’s cousin

Celtic fan Kieran McMullan has backed his cousin Brendan Rodgers to guide the Glasgow club to further glory during his second stint as manager at Parkhead.

The 58 year-old, who also hails from the County Antrim village of Carnlough, is delighted to see his relative back in the Celtic hotseat.

He told the Daily Record: “I thought he might come back at some stage, but it caught us a little bit by surprise he’s back so soon.

“But I’m just delighted he’s home. That’s exactly the emotion. Celtic feels like home to him and to us. The family is delighted and I know the entire village is delighted. The community is so proud of everything Brendan has achieved in the game and was thrilled when he became manager of Celtic the first time. It’s brilliant for everyone that he’s back again.

“Celtic could not have got a better man for the job. He knows the club, he loves the club, but more than that if Celtic were looking for the best manager to take them forward, they’ve got him. Of all the names that were bandied about, he was the strongest candidate, no question.”

McMullan is disappointed that some Celtic fans have not welcomed Rodgers back to Parkhead with open arms, but insists his cousin will win over the sceptics.

The former Liverpool manager’s first tenure at Celtic Park came an abrupt end when he moved to Leicester City in 2019.

He said: “The fans who were upset about his departure have got to put that to rest now.

“When Brendan gets in there and has them playing his style of football, and starts winning games, everyone will be all right. I’ve seen what the Green Brigade said about him, but that’s not right. Brendan’s a Celtic fan and always has been.

“Unfortunately, Scottish football plays second fiddle to the big league in England and if players get the chance to go, they usually take it. Managers are the same. People should understand the way modern football is now.”