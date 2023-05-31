Caolan Boyd-Munce agrees new one-year contract with St Mirren

Caolan Boyd-Munce has agreed a one-year contract extension with St Mirren, who have confirmed star striker Curtis Main, Charles Dunne, Joe Shaughnessy and Richard Tait will all move on.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Saints in March on a deal until the end of the season and the club has taken up the option to extend that until the summer of 2024 with an appearance-based option for another year.

The Northern Irishman – who began his career at Glentoran and had spells at Birmingham and Middlesbrough – made three appearances for the Buddies last season with his first start coming in Saturday’s match against Rangers at The SMiSA Stadium.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: “Caolan was never going to come into the first team fold straight away because he hadn’t played for a long time.

“What we could see three months ago, he is now starting to achieve. Sometimes, that gamble is worthwhile.

“He’s different from what we have. He will find passes and put people through on goal as he gets fitter and stronger.

“We believe that come August/September, he has a real chance of starting games for us and pushing on. There’s so much more to come from him.”

“The option for a different type of midfielder who is similar to an Ethan Erhahon (who left for Lincoln in January) makes us stronger as a squad.”