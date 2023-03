In form: Tom Rogic has been central to Celtic’s rejuvenation under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou. Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

When Tom Rogic picked up the ball and ghosted his way past four Dundee United players before calmly slotting past Benjamin Siegrist last Sunday, it just reaffirmed that the Aussie is a man on form and a fundamental part of Celtic’s revival under Ange Postecoglou.