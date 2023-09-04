Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will keep calm and carry on after Old Firm win

Celtic boss says media had him on ‘death watch’ but pressure now on Gers’ Beale

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers continued his fine Old Firm record with another victory over Rangers

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that he won’t be rattled by intense media pressure after continuing his remarkable Old Firm record as a manager.

The Hoops went into the game on the back of a loss to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup and a home draw to St Johnstone, but despite having some key players missing, the Carnlough man made it 10 wins from 13 derbies.

The 1-0 triumph at Ibrox will swat away minor doubts that were threatening to build around the infancy of the Ulsterman’s second spell at the club while turning up the heat on Gers manager Michael Beale.

Beale wanted his side to “lay down a marker” following Wednesday’s Champions League humiliation in Eindhoven, but he has now just one win from six derbies.

Celtic, whose depleted defence consisted of centre-back pairing Gustaf Lagerbielke and Liam Scales making their Old Firm debuts, held their resolve after the interval with the help of Joe Hart to move Rodgers’ men top by two points and four clear of their Glasgow rivals. Kyogo Furuhashi’s late first-half strike gave Rodgers a statement win.

The former Liverpool boss said: “I understand I have been placed on death watch by the media.

“But whatever the result today, I’m an experienced manager now and I’m staying calm.

“But that’s where you are powerless as a coach. For me, I understand what we have, I understand what we are missing.

“Until we get the level of player back that will make a difference in some of our games, we have to keep working and developing and improving, and I have absolutely no doubt we will do that as the season grows.”

After his Rangers side were booed at the finish, Beale said: “You are always under pressure in this job. You are only ever a couple of results not going your way to feel that. The most pressure is the one we put on ourselves, and we have fallen short of that today because I expected and wanted us to get a result.”

Rangers were aggrieved at a VAR decision that went against them in the first half.

Lagerbielke was challenged by Cyriel Dessers just inside the Hoops half, and the Gers attacker raced clear to square the ball for Kemar Roofe who took a touch before firing past Hart.

When referee Don Robertson checked the pitchside monitor at the behest of the VAR, he ruled the finish out for a foul on the Celtic defender, albeit it had appeared a soft call.

Rodgers said: “Listen, there is enough people looking at it now. As I said to Gus at half-time, ‘you’ve got to learn your lesson there’.

“You’ve got to get the passing going quicker and he maybe needs another angle there quicker. But in saying that, as he turns around, he gets a nick.

“If you are Michael (Beale) and Rangers supporters, you are maybe aggrieved. But at that point of the game, we were dominating.

“So if we had conceded, then I wouldn’t have been so happy.

“But they had a good look at it for long enough, so we accept the decision.”

Amid an ongoing ticket spat between the clubs, there were no travelling supporters – Celtic rejected the offer of around 700 tickets, citing safety concerns – which irked Rodgers.

He said: “It’s not the same game. It’s not the same game and it’s such a shame.

“Look, it’s brilliant for us. Our resilience and everything we had to show as Celtic players was there today.

“As a group, we had to withstand a lot, but it’s not the same game.

“When there is not a single supporter there for you, then you know you have to be a man.

“And for this group of players to come and do that and get the victory was absolutely brilliant.

“Listen, I hope between the two clubs, we can do that at some point.

“It’s obviously going to be a challenge this year, so it’s another year. But it’s not the same game.

“If you asked Rangers supporters, I’m pretty sure some of their best wins they have seen from their team were away at the other ground.

“Hopefully we will get back to that. Whether it’s 7,000 or 8,000 or whatever, it’s an iconic game, an amazing game.

“And a big part of it is the supporters. So hopefully, in time, we can get that back.

“But for us today, to come here with no supporters and win… hopefully wherever they are, Celtic supporters across the world will be proud of their team.”