'Celtic done by poor refereeing performance': Neil Lennon blasts Nir Bitton red card after Old Firm defeat to Rangers

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is once again set to come under pressure after his side's Old Firm derby defeat left his side's hopes of a 10th successive Scottish Premiership title hanging by a thread.

It's perhaps understandable then that the Lurgan man wasn't best pleased at full-time at Ibrox after Callum McGregor's own-goal separated the sides.

The Hoops had enjoyed the best of the opening hour but the game changed when Nir Bitton was sent off by got his marching orders after tugging back Morelos as the Colombian looked set to dart onto a Tavernier pass in behind.

For Lennon, the decision to issue a straight red was the wrong one from referee Bobby Madden.

"I'm bitterly disappointed," the boss told Sky Sports. "We were the better team and I think the referee has made the wrong decision which has changed the course of the game.

"It's not a sending off. It's a foul. We've got Kristoffer Ajer coming across on the cover. Morelos is in a wide position. It's not a clear and obvious scoring opportunity.

"He might get a shot off but he's certainly not clean through on goal and I thought (Bobby) was too quick to get the red card out.

"I'm really proud of the performance. We were outstanding up until the red card, which changed the course of the game.

"Again we've been done by a pretty poor refereeing performance. I don't think he was great all day."

Celtic are now 19 points adrift of the Glasgow rivals, although have played three games less and Lennon isn't throwing in the towel just yet.

"(Rangers) got lucky with the goal, obviously," he continued.

"I don't think they had an attempt on target, so that suggests how well we played, even with 10 men.

"We have a lot to do now. We came here to win and we played that way, so we are disappointed with the decision and the result but not the performance.

"It's funny, you dominate the game so much. We looked assured, quick, strong. We were by far the dominant team then come away with nothing.

"That happens in football sometimes. I don't think we got what we deserved today.

"You have got to keep going. You can't just say it's over, because there is still a lot of football to be played.

"We have to be a lot more consistent in the second half of the season than we have been in the first half.

"It may be a pivotal moment in the season, I can't predict what is going to happen in the second half, but we have to keep playing like that, keep being consistent, keep winning games and apply as much pressure as we possibly can."