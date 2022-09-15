Celtic face action over banner mocking Queen’s death, but UEFA clears Rangers over national anthem

Celtic face disciplinary proceedings over an anti-monarchy banner displayed during a Champions League match on Wednesday night, but Rangers will not be punished for singing the national anthem before their game.

A banner in the Celtic section of the crowd at their game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw read 'F*** the Crown' while another said 'Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan', a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen's Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

A UEFA statement read: "Please be informed that proceedings have been opened against Celtic FC regarding a banner displayed during their UEFA Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk played on September 14 in Warsaw.

"The UEFA disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course."

Rangers though will face no disciplinary action over the singing of God Save The King before their match against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

European football's governing body had issued instructions for the anthem not to be sung before matches in its competitions this week, following the death of the Queen seven days ago.

However, a passionate rendition of the anthem followed a minute's silence at Ibrox that had been permitted by UEFA.

Despite the instructions not to sing the anthem, UEFA confirmed on Thursday afternoon that no action would be taken against the Glasgow club.

"This incident is not the subject of any UEFA disciplinary proceedings," a spokesperson said.

A vast silhouette of the Queen amid the colours of the Union Jack could be seen behind one of the goals before the game kicked off.

Sports across the UK have paid tribute to the Queen since her death was announced last Thursday evening.

Matches being played in the Europa League and Europa Conference League that night went ahead with crowds already en route to the venues, but minute's silences were held.

Football at all levels was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect but resumed from Monday. However, three Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend have also been postponed due to police resourcing issues linked to the Queen's state funeral, which will take place next Monday.

The league confirmed minute's silences will be observed and the national anthem will be played at the matches which are still going ahead, with players and other officials wearing black armbands.

Big screens and perimeter boards will display tribute images to the Queen and flags at grounds will fly at half-mast.

Fans will also be invited to join in a minute's applause at the 70-minute mark, to honour the Queen's 70-year reign.