Celtic fans hail title with west Belfast cavalcade

Hundreds of football fans took to the streets of west Belfast in cars last night to celebrate Celtic being crowned SPFL champions for the ninth season in a row.

The Falls Road was the focal point for the celebrations, with hundreds of vehicles travelling in a cavalcade, sounding their horns to celebrate the league title win, with fans hanging out of car windows and waving flags and scarves.

When Celtic were officially crowned champions after a meeting of SPFL members yesterday morning, a club statement had urged fans to celebrate at home, with mass gatherings still falling under lockdown restrictions during the Covid-19 crisis.

The PSNI said it was aware of the crowds gathering.

"Police in west Belfast are aware of a procession of vehicles in the Falls area and are monitoring the situation," it said.