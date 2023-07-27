Celtic fans to reportedly decline Rangers’ ‘700 tickets offer’ for September match

Celtic fans are reportedly to decline attending the next derby match in September (Getty)

Celtic fans will reportedly not take any tickets for the club’s next Old Firm match against Rangers as a row about “safety and security concerns” continues.

According to The Scottish Sun, fans of the club have said they will reject Rangers FC’s offer of 700 tickets for the Ibrox derby match set to take place on September 3.

Away fans for each club were not present at either of the final two Premiership Old Firm games of last season with Celtic fans claiming they told officials there were concerns around “safety and security.”

Rangers fans were also similarly advised for their Parkhead visit on April 8.

Fans of both clubs have claimed objects have been thrown at them during their respective matches, a factor in their decision to keep away.

The Sun has reported Celtic are keen to return “to a larger away allocation for the fixture” and “would be willing to offer more than 700 briefs to Rangers going forward.”

Talks have reportedly been held with Celtic fans’ groups and it’s understood they back the club’s stance over the attendance at the match.