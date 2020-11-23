Celtic scout watches again as new Northern Ireland star Ali McCann admits ambition following successful club return

Ali McCann, right, has impressed in his first two appearances for Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Ali McCann's was the name on the lips of Northern Ireland supporters by the end of this month's international window.

The St Johnstone midfielder started the UEFA Nations League ties against Austria and Romania, putting in eye-catching performances in both as he buzzed around the centre of the pitch.

And on his return to club action, he again set tongues wagging, winning possession to kick off the move that led to Callum Davidson's men grabbing a share of the spoils with Motherwell from the penalty spot.

Celtic scout Tosh McKinlay was in attendance, running his eye over the 20-year-old for the second time, as McCann earned special praise from his manager.

Davidson said: "Obviously, Ali's had the accolades of getting his couple of caps, which is fantastic for him and it's great he can come back and showed the character he did."

For McCann himself, any speculation about a move to pastures new won't be allowed to distract his focus, even if it is reflective of a deeply-held ambition.

“If there’s any speculation I don’t take notice of it," he said after the game.

“I just keep my head down and keep doing what I’m doing in the best way I can. Hopefully that will mean I keep producing good performances.

“You’ve got to be ambitious. You want to do as well as possible and go as high in the game as you can in your career.

“But you can’t get too far ahead of yourself. I just want to make sure I’m doing my best for St Johnstone."

Before McCann's first two caps for Northern Ireland, all the focus had been on fellow promising midfield duo Ethan Galbraith (Manchester United) and Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United).

But now the Scotland-born star, who qualifies for NI through his father from Portadown, is right in the mix to take over the midfield mantle from captain Steven Davis.

“Just being in and around people like (Davis) is brilliant," he said. "They (NI senior players) helped me whenever they could.

“The more bits of knowledge you can pick up, the better. It can only benefit you going forward.

“It wasn’t a case of going up to them to ask questions. It’s about seeing how they go about things. If I can have a career that gets anywhere near to the likes of Steven Davis, then I’ll be very happy."

Motherwell took the lead in the 17th minute thanks to a sweeping move that took them the length of the pitch.

Mark O'Hara was involved twice before space was engineered for Liam Polworth to fire in a shot. Jason Kerr got in a block, but the ball rebounded perfectly for O'Hara, who lashed into the net from 12 yards.

St Johnstone levelled things up nine minutes from the interval.

McCann's tenacity won the ball back and David Wotherspoon found the run of May, who was clumsily tripped by Bevis Mugabi. The striker lashed in from the spot.

Motherwell's preparations for the match were interrupted just four hours before kick-off when they were told midfield duo Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The pair were regarded as close contacts of three Scotland under-21 team-mates who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty in Greece.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson was disappointed with the way the incident was handled by the Scottish FA.

He said: "You can see how it actually spreads, so there is a concern. We tested our own boys, both the senior internationals and the under-21 internationals.

"Should we be testing them? They're coming back from an environment where we pay for them to be away for 10 days.

"Maybe the national team should be testing them before they jump off a plane. "