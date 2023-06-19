Celtic ultras reiterate 'fraud' jibe as Brendan Rodgers return is confirmed

Celtic ultras Green Brigade have reiterated their belief that Brendan Rodgers is a "fraud" as news has broken of his return to the club.

Four years after upsetting the fans by walking out on the Hoops to take the Leicester City job, the Carnlough man has signed a long-term deal making him the highest paid manager in the club’s history.

Fans were furious at Mr Rodger’s 2019 departure to English club Leicester, and have had mixed views on his return.

While some fans are happy with the decision, fan group the Green Brigade shared an image on twitter of a banner from 2019 which said: 'You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt, always a fraud’.

Despite the mixed reaction, Mr Rodgers has said he was “really delighted” to be back at the club.

“I am hugely excited by this great opportunity,” he continued. “When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans,” he added.

“Ange (Postecoglou) has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.

“We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.”