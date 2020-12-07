Celtic underline 'continuing support' for manager Neil Lennon as fans continue to demand change

Neil Lennon's Celtic have now won only two of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Neil Lennon is set to remain as Celtic manager even after Sunday's draw at home to St Johnstone allowed Rangers to open a 13 point gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Hoops' hopes of securing an unprecedented 10th league title in a row now hang by a thread and rely on a collapse from their Glasgow rivals as well as a stark upturn in fortunes at Celtic Park.

Lennon's side have now won only two of their last 12 fixtures in all competitions.

However, following further talks with the club's hierarchy on Sunday night, the Lurgan man will remain in the job after the club underlined its 'continuing support' for Lennon and his backroom team.

"The Board recognises and understands the importance of winning the league championship this season and that, as Neil himself has made clear, recent performances and results have been disappointing. The Board is committed to delivering success for Celtic supporters," read a club statement.

"The Board has carefully considered the current circumstances and the challenges that we are faced with, not least the pressure on the management and players to deliver the tenth championship in a row that is so important to us all. Equally important is to continue to operate according to our Club’s values. The Board has come to the conclusion that our collective objective is best served by continuing to support Neil and his team as they seek solutions for those challenges.

"Neil has the support of the players and staff at the Club. He understands the pressure and the environment. As his outstanding record as a manager, captain and player demonstrates, he knows what it takes to be successful at Celtic and he has delivered success with many of the current squad of players, who understand his method and approach.

"Whilst it has been suggested that it is time for a change, at this stage in the season the Board believes that Neil and his management team are best placed to turn the team’s performances around and lead us on to success. The Board continues to work closely with Neil and his team to support them as they seek to do so and progress will be reviewed in the new year."

The news will be much to the frustration of a growing number of Celtic supporters who think heads should roll in response to the club's current predicament.

Shirts and scarves have been tied to the fences surrounding the stadium, emblazoned with slogans such as "time for change - enough is enough".

Last week, following the shock League Cup exit at the hands of Ross County, Lennon was given the backing of majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and it is understood that has not changed following Sunday's continuation of what is a bitterly disappointing run of results.

Adding to the growing unrest among supporters, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton told BBC's 606 talkshow that Lennon should have been axed by now.

"I don't know if they've ever been on such a bad run," he said before pointing to the club's Europa League exit with two group games to spare. "European football has been awful, it looks like he should have been put out of his misery before now.

"Is there a title race any more? Rangers are so far ahead and you can't see Celtic at this moment in time getting out of the slump. And that's the truth.

"They (Rangers) seem to be a different team. Listen, they've been chokers for the last couple of seasons (but) you don't smell it this season. They're organised, not conceding goals, they're going well in Europe, they've got a good identity.

"If they got (Alfredo) Morelos playing well as well - because he's been off the pace this season - then god knows what will happen."

Lennon certainly seems unlikely to fall on his own sword, having remained defiant after Sunday's 1-1 draw, which required an 83rd minute equaliser from Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi.

When asked if he doubted whether or not he could turn their form around, Lennon said: "No, I don't doubt it, I know these players.

"There is definitely a lack of confidence there. We need to get that back because they can play, they proved that last season.

"But this season it's been a struggle for them. Whether it's a lack of attitude or desire.... there are bits and pieces that I see now and again that I can't really change overnight, but I want to.

"As far as the season goes we are making it very, very difficult for ourselves to get back into (the title race). I have got to be realistic. I wouldn't say it's over but we are making it more and more difficult for ourselves and we need to start winning games and winning them well."

Celtic host Lille on Thursday in the final match of their Europa League campaign before Kilmarnock visit Celtic Park in the Premiership on Sunday. If he survives that quickfire duo of outings, Lennon will have the chance to complete a domestic treble for the 19/20 season when his side face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Sunday, December 20.

But, if the club do decide to make a change at managerial level, Martin O'Neill and former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe are joint favourites at take over, rated 6/4 ahead of Hibernian chief Jack Ross (4/1) and Gordon Strachan (8/1).