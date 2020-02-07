Chiefs must butt out and let referees get on with it: Leigh Griffiths

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has urged the Scottish Football Association to let referees get on with their job and stop the "silly charges".

Griffiths escaped retrospective action this week following claims he stamped on Hamilton defender Sam Woods but both Celtic and the Accies have been handed disciplinary charges over the ensuing confrontation, which resulted in yellow cards for the Scot and Alex Gogic.

Both clubs have been accused of failing to ensure they "conduct themselves in an orderly fashion".

Disciplinary rule 204 warns against "becoming involved in a confrontation; conduct that is likely to lead to or to exacerbate or prolong a hostile or argumentative situation with players and/or team staff from the opposing team and/or match officials; and conduct that may otherwise incite disorder".

Griffiths said: "You are always going to get a bit of confrontation and it's just about the ref handling it as quickly as he can and trying to let the game flow.

"Obviously the powers-that-be have charged us but that's something for the club to deal with and us as players just focus on what we do on the pitch.

"There are always going to be bits and bobs but as long as it doesn't turn into a full-scale riot with 22 players at each other's throats, I think the ref can deal with it quickly and we move on.

"The ref on Sunday dealt with it well and dealt with it quickly."

When asked if the SFA's approach risked taking a healthy "needle" out of the game, Griffiths said: "I don't think it will take it away from the game, I think they just need to let the ref do the job.

"The quicker the ref can deal with the situation, the easier it will be for everyone involved.

Odsonne Edouard

"I think he's got a match report to do after the game so if he puts in that he dealt with it as quickly as he could, hopefully there will be no more silly charges."

Griffiths denied deliberately standing on Woods.

"It was a coming together," he said. "I never meant to stamp on him at all. As I was on my way down I caught my foot and there was no other place I could plant it.

"But it was never intentional, I'm not that type of player."

The 29-year-old, whose side travel to Clyde in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, confirmed he had been booked by referee Nick Walsh for pushing Gogic, rather than the incident with Woods.

"Obviously the Hamilton players are going to think I have stamped on him intentionally," he added. "There was a bit of handbags after that and the ref got it under control quickly.

"Obviously my temper got the better of me. I don't want to get into a pushing match but I am being accused of something I didn't intentionally mean to do."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon, meanwhile, claims Odsonne Edouard looks like he is playing street football at times with his mastery of the ball.

Edouard took his season's tally to 24 on Wednesday with a double in Celtic's 4-0 win at Motherwell.

The France Under-21 international finished off a counter-attack to put the champions in front and curled home his second free-kick in four days to round off a win that keeps Celtic seven points clear in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

"He is an outstanding footballer," Lennon said. "He looks like he is playing in the streets at times, he makes it look easy but it's not.

"He is deceptively strong, deceptively quick and he's got brilliant feet, and he's as cool as a cucumber. We are delighted with the form he is in.

"That's 24 goals already this season. There's no doubt this is his best season and he's only going to get better.

"It was a great performance against difficult opposition. We negotiated it brilliantly, the football was superb.

"The goals were magnificent so we are delighted with the way we are playing.