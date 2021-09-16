Chris Sutton’s fury after he and Neil Lennon are denied access to Rangers’ Europa League game over ‘security concerns’

Left out: Chris Sutton (left) and his former Celtic team-mate Neil Lennon

Former Northern Ireland international and ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon was deemed a “security risk” by Rangers after being denied the chance to work as a pundit at Ibrox.

Lurgan-born Lennon and his former Celtic team-mate Chris Sutton — both BT Sport pundits — were denied access to Rangers’ stadium on Thursday evening.

BT Sport changed plans for the pair to attend ahead of the Europa League double header featuring both Glasgow clubs.

The broadcaster instead had Stiliyan Petrov, another former Parkhead player, in a studio to analyse Celtic’s early-evening encounter with Real Betis in Spain ahead of Rangers’ later clash with Lyon in Glasgow.

Rangers said “security concerns” for the safety of former Celtic striker and manager Lennon prevented them from allowing him and Sutton on the grounds.

In a tweet, Sutton blamed Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson for the incident.

“I’m not allowed to work on the Celtic game tonight from a studio at Ibrox along with Neil Lennon as Stewart Robertson, the Rangers CEO says we are a security risk,” he posted.

“Good to see Rangers’ ground-breaking diversity and inclusion campaign ‘Everyone Anyone’ is working well.”

The Parkhead pair had been scheduled to work as analysts at 5.45pm from an outside broadcast area only 40 yards away from Ibrox.

They were then to do the same job from an open studio inside Rangers’ home grounds for the Gers’ 8pm kick-off against French side Lyon.

Both games were live on BT Sport 3 and were instead hosted from the BT studio in London.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “We had hoped that Darrell Currie and the team would be able to present the coverage of both the Celtic and Rangers Uefa Europa League games live from Ibrox this evening, as we have done in the past.

“Rangers have since raised security concerns and so we have had to change our plans.”

Scottish journalist Darrell Currie fronted the Rangers coverage with guests including former Rangers players Ally McCoist and David Weir.

Sports presenter Paul Dempsey hosted coverage of Celtic.

Petrov and anoter ex-Celtic player, John Hartson, and the team’s in-house commentator Rory Hamilton, were also part of the broadcast for the Hoops.

Rangers insisted they had complied with competition rules. A statement read: “We have complied with all UEFA contractual obligations to facilitate BT as host broadcaster. Any conjecture or speculation is both inaccurate and unhelpful.”

As a legendary player and manager with Celtic, Lennon has never endeared himself to the Rangers supporters.

Englishman Sutton, a Premier League-winning striker with Blackburn Rovers is also someone whose outspoken comments have incurred the wrath of the Ibrox faithful on occasion.

Lennon has been doing more media work since resigning as Celtic boss earlier this year, following a poor season in which the Hoops failed to complete what would have been an historic ten-in-a-row title sequence.

Instead, their bitter rivals, managed by Steven Gerrard, reclaimed the title.