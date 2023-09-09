Coleraine knocked out of SPFL Trust Cup as defending champions Hamilton triumph

Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 3

Coleraine joined Cliftonville in exiting the SPFL Trust Trophy as they were beaten by holders Hamilton Academical at The Showgrounds.

The goals would be shared in the opening 45 minutes as Lewis Smith broke the deadlock for the visitors, however Coleraine responded before the break as Lee Lynch finished off a fine team move with a great finish into the bottom corner.

Just three minutes after the restart, Hamilton would take the lead yet again as Smith would lay the ball on a plate for Dario Zanatta to convert from close range.

The Bannsiders would then miss a series of chances as Conor McKendry and Lyndon Kane both had sight of goals and that lack of ruthlessness would be punished as Jamie Barjonas sealed the deal for the Accies with a crisp finish on 82 minutes.