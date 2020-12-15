Conor Hazard has what it takes to star for Celtic, says Northern Ireland Under 21 boss

NI Under-21 boss backs Downpatrick stopper to make Hoops No.1 spot his own

Having conceded too many soft goals in a poor start to the season, which has seen them knocked out of Europe and trail Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, Hoops boss Lennon took the decision to start 22-year-old Downpatrick man Hazard in the Europa League last week and was rewarded with a much needed morale boosting 3-2 victory against Lille.

Former Northern Ireland ace Lennon kept faith with his Under-21 and senior international countryman for Sunday's vital 2-0 league victory over Kilmarnock, and now, as well as being in line to sign a new contract with the Parkhead outfit, there are suggestions that Hazard may play in this weekend's Scottish Cup final against Hearts at Hampden Park having kicked off the campaign as third choice between the sticks.

Crosby has not been surprised to see Hazard step up when needed, declaring that the ex-Cliftonville player, who made a full Northern Ireland debut against Costa Rica on the 2018 Caribbean tour, has the hands, feet and head to deal with the pressures of performing at a huge club like Celtic.

"Conor has all the attributes for a modern goalkeeper. He is very comfortable in possession, makes important saves when required and has a very mature head on him," said Crosby.

"He knows where he wants to get to and the sacrifices he has to make to have a career in the game."

Crosby continued: “Celtic are an elite level club and to make that breakthrough, which he seems to have done, is a great step.

“Neil (Lennon) backed him by starting him against Kilmarnock after a good performance in the Europa League last week, which is a massive boost for Conor. Hopefully he can continue to string games together.

“I know from working with him he is driven in what he wants to achieve. Conor has taken the route of loans, which is what I think you need to do and experience first team football. He has been looking for that opportunity at Celtic and has been a little frustrated as young players tend to be, but he has continued to do the right things, which is something we have spoken about, and Neil has thrown him in.

“Celtic are a massive football club and Neil has done a wonderful job there on two occasions, but it has been a bit more difficult this season and to go with a young goalkeeper was a brave decision. Conor has come to the fore and played in two big wins and well timed wins.”

Hazard has excelled during Under-21 duty for Northern Ireland, working under senior boss Ian Baraclough and Crosby, but is too old to play at that level going forward. The future plan will be to add to his one senior cap.

Crosby added: “Conor’s time with the 21s has come to an end. Now he will be looking to put pressure on the likes of Bailey (Peacock-Farrell), Michael (McGovern) and others so he has to find himself playing first-team football. Whether that was at Celtic or somewhere else, that’s what he has to do.”