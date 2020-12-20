Conor Hazard the hero as Celtic beat Hearts on penalties to complete quadruple treble with Scottish Cup success

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic celebrates victory with Scott Brown of Celtic following a penalty shoot out in the William Hill Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park National Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. Players of Hearts will wear the number 26 on their shorts as a tribute to Ex-Hearts player Marius Zaliukas who past away earlier in the week. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Leigh Griffiths of Celtic celebrates victory with Conor Hazard of Celtic following a penalty shoot out in the William Hill Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park National Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. Players of Hearts will wear the number 26 on their shorts as a tribute to Ex-Hearts player Marius Zaliukas who past away earlier in the week. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Conor Hazard was the hero for Celtic on Sunday afternoon, saving two penalties to secure a shoot-out success against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

The victory secures a fourth consecutive treble for the Hoops and marks Neil Lennon's first domestic clean sweep as Celtic manager.

Northern Ireland international Hazard was making only his third appearance for the club and endured a tough 120 minutes during the 3-3 draw but came up trumps during penalties.

Hearts gained the upper hand in the shoot-out when Gordon saved from Christie but Hazard then denied Kingsley and Craig Wighton.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer had the chance to win the trophy and he drove his shot home to seal a 4-3 penalty shoot-out triumph and secure the quadruple treble for the Hoops.

After the 120 minutes, Hazard had been criticised by former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, who claimed the young goalkeeper had endured a 'nightmare' performance.

Celtic had looked to have one hand on the trophy, 2-0 up at half-time thanks to a Ryan Christie curler and a 'panenka' penalty from Odsonne Edouard.

Northern Ireland's Liam Boyce halved the deficit when he headed in Andy Halliday's cross on 48 minutes and Stephen Kingsley's leveller forced extra time.

Leigh Griffiths' restored the lead with nine minutes left but it was for Josh Ginnelly's equaliser that Hazard was particularly criticised, failing to deal with Olly Lee's free-kick as Ginnelly took advantage.

However, after the shoot-out, former Northern Ireland international Stephen Craigan hailed the 22-year-old's contribution.

"He had a tough 120 minutes no doubt about it but when they big moment has arrived in penalties, he has saved two of the five," he said.

The win marks a welcome boost for manager Lennon, who has now staved off pressure on his job with three consecutive victories.

"I think Conor wanted it to go to penalties so he could be the hero," he joked. "They'll talk about him for a long time now. That's only his third senior game (for Celtic) and he has won us the cup. It's fantastic for him.

"We needed Hazzy to pull something out for us after Craig Gordon saved a penalty for them and he did it."

Hazard made his Celtic bow in the 3-2 win over Lille earlier this month and kept his place for the much-needed 2-0 league success over Kilmarnock.

It has been a long time coming for the Downpatrick-born keeper who joined the club over six years ago from Cliftonville and has been farmed out on loan to Falkirk, Patrick Thistle and Dundee.

On a day like this, however, it was very much worth the wait.

"It's a very proud moment for me and my family," he said. "I grew up supporting Celtic all my life so to get the nod today, especially on this momentous occasion, was something I dreamed of.

"I was just played the game rather than the occasion. Everyone was very calm. You don't need to put extra pressure on yourself in a game like this. Now I've got to take every day as it comes, keep impressive the goalkeeper coach and the gaffer."

Such is the struggle of summer signing Vasilis Barkas to settle, however, Hazard now has the opportunity to stake his claim for a long-term spot as the club's starting keeper.

Lennon and his side will now look to reel in the 16 point gap to league leaders Rangers in the bid for a 10th title on the trot, the Hoops having three games in hand to catch up on.

But not before celebrating an historic fourth consecutive treble.

"You have no idea (what this means)," said Lennon. "I've been here 20 years. You take the rough with the smooth and to be in that bracket now is a dream come true. It's a unique achievement. I've got to thanks a lot of people who supported me along the way. I'm just so proud.

"It's magnificent. It's the best accomplishment of my career as a player or a manager. The players got pushed all the way. It's not easy winning trophies and that's the 12th in a row. The weight of it was tremendous but these plays will be talked about in 30 or 40 years now."