Coronavirus: Old Firm clash cancelled as SPFL postpone all fixtures indefinitely

Rangers and Celtic's clash has been postponed due to the coronavirus (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Sunday's Old Firm derby has been cancelled after the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) announced the suspension of all games indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

Rangers and Celtic were due to meet at Ibrox, however that game will no longer go ahead after the SPFL, along with the Scottish Football Association (SFA), cancelled all games this weekend.

There had initially been plans to try and play the game behind closed doors, however the governing bodies have now decided that the fixture will be scrapped altogether.

The suspension of the game will hit hundreds of Old Firm fans in Northern Ireland who would have been due to head over to the game.

The joint SFA and SPFL statement read: "The Joint Response Group can confirm the decision of the Scottish FA Board to suspend ALL domestic professional and grassroots football under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA until further notice.

"As a result, the SPFL has announced the postponement of this weekend’s and following midweek’s fixtures, starting with tonight’s Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen and the Championship match between Queen of the South and Ayr United.

"The Scottish FA and SPFL will continue to liaise with governments and UEFA in relation to domestic, European and International fixtures in the coming days and more information will be communicated at the appropriate time."