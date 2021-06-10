'Dalglish posters on my walls': New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou sends message to fans as attractive football promised at Parkhead

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has vowed to bring a flavour of Kenny Dalglish back to Parkhead.

The former Australia boss has been announced as Neil Lennon's successor as the club's long search for a new boss finally comes to an end.

Having won trophies with the Aussie national team, the A-League’s Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, the Greek-born boss is used to success.

Not only that but he has assured fans that he'll try to replicate it in Glasgow in not just any old manner but rather with a certain swagger befitting his own Celtic hero.

For evidence, supporters need look no further than Postecoglou's two-time Championship-winning Brisbane side, which was dubbed 'Roarcelona' for their fluent attacking style that took the A-League by storm and was reminiscent of Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona team.

His love of attractive football, the 55-year-old explains, was birthed through an early fascination with Dalglish and nurtured by his own father.

"I've had a passion for the game thrust upon me from a young age by my father," he said. "He loved the entertainers. When I was growing up, I had (ex Celtic striker) Kenny Dalglish posters all over my walls.

"I knew the moment I started my coaching career that I wanted to produce football teams that my dad would like to watch and that people would love to watch.

“You have to be successful in this game. I wouldn’t have lasted this long if I wasn’t successful and I’m as driven to win things as anyone else but I have a really clear way I want my teams to play. That is to make sure our supporters don’t sit down for 90 minutes.

“I definitely want to entertain the faithful at Celtic Park and make sure they are excited about the way the teams play.

“We’ve always had an Australian connection there, we’ve got Tommy Rogic and Daniel Arzani there not long ago. Before that people like Scott McDonald so it’s a club I’ve followed for a long time. I looked at their performances last year and have an idea where they’re at.

“We want to start the season really positively but there’s no magic formula for that. It’s just hard work."

Of course, Postecoglou's remit will be reel in reigning champions Rangers, who opened up a 25 point gap on their rivals last season as they spoiled Celtic's bid for a tenth league title on the trot.