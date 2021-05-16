Davis named Premiership Player of the Year by Scottish football writers

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has been named Player of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association after helping Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title.

The midfielder has been in sensational form for the Light Blues, playing an integral role in Steven Gerrard’s side as they ended their 10-year wait for the league crown.

The 36-year-old has had some season, becoming the most capped British player of all time after making his 126th appearance for Northern Ireland as well as his exploits with Rangers.

Davis beat out his Ibrox team-mates Allan McGregor, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier to win the award and admitted he was delighted to claim the prize.

“I’m absolutely delighted as it wasn't something I was ever thinking about,” said Davis, who is the first Rangers player to win this award since Dave Weir in 2011.

“At the start of the season you just want to try and make an impact and try to do your best. It is all about trying to be successful and the season has gone so well for me.

"It is great to be recognised in terms of your efforts.”

The Ballymena man reserved some special praise for goalkeeper McGregor, who helped Gers break the record for most clean sheets in a league season, and claimed the Scotland international would have been his pick.

“We have so many guys who could have won this award and I’m delighted you have chosen me,” he said. “I think Greegsy has been outstanding and I have a great relationship with him.

“The problem is that it is so difficult to pick one because of the season we have enjoyed. There are a number of players including ones who have not even been nominated.”