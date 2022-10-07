Derek McInnes defends selecting Kyle Lafferty for Kilmarnock while Northern Ireland striker awaits SFA video verdict

Kyle Lafferty will play for Kilmarnock while he is eligible

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has insisted Kyle Lafferty will keep playing for Kilmarnock while an investigation is ongoing because he hasn’t been banned yet.

The 35-year-old admitted he used a sectarian slur in a video widely shared on social media two weeks ago while on Northern Ireland duty.

Lafferty is now subject to an SFA investigation into the incident after being hit with a notice of complaint, but still featured for Kilmarnock in their 2-1 win over St Johnstone on Wednesday despite the prospect of facing a potential 10-game ban.

The Ayrshire outfit launched their own probe and Lafferty received a club fine, with McInnes saying he would have preferred the case to be dealt with earlier.

But the Scottish FA claimed that Killie were offered the chance to bring the hearing forward but chose not to do so with a date set for October 20.

Lafferty has been charged, under Rule 81, with using “offensive, insulting or abusive language” and also under Rule 77, which covers not acting in the best interests of Scottish football.

The minimum suspension under that the Fermanagh man could face under the SFA’s rules is 10 games.

As well as being hit with a hefty fine, Kilmarnock ordered him to engage in counselling sessions.

Ex-Aberdeen chief McInnes said after the Saints game: “He’s not banned. We’ve been sanctioned by the SFA to play our players. He’s been dealt with as I have said in the past by the club as we felt we took strong action. The biggest part of that being Kyle’s admission to it. That was the first port of call from us.

“It’s not our fault and it’s not Kyle’s fault that the SFA haven’t banned him.”

McInnes added: “If that is looking likely and we are expecting some sort of ban, then why should we hamper ourselves further by not including him?

“We’ve got three more games that he’s eligible for before the hearing. That’s why I said prior to Saturday’s game that it would have been nice for that to have been dealt with at the time.

“We’ve dealt it, baring in mind he was on duty with Northern Ireland when it happened.

“We’ve dealt with it and taken the brunt of it. We now have to wait and see what comes down the line.

“He’s made a mistake, he’s put his hands up which was what we needed from him. What he said was unacceptable and he has to take the consequences. Ultimately we have as well.

“As a club, we’ve acted very quickly and we were hoping there would be a conclusion to it a bit more speedily from the SFA.”

In response, the Scottish FA have revealed that they offered Kilmarnock the chance to bring Lafferty’s disciplinary hearing forward. They stated: “Following the latest comments from Derek McInnes regarding the Notice of Complaint issued to Kyle Lafferty, the Scottish FA seeks to clarify that the club were offered the opportunity, under rule 10.2.5 of the Judicial Panel Protocol, to bring forward the date of the hearing from October 20 but declined to do so. The timescales applied under the Judicial Panel Protocol are intended to give those issued with a Notice of Complaint appropriate time to respond to the charge(s) and fully consider their case prior to the hearing date.”

Lafferty could also play against Hearts, St Mirren and Dundee United before potentially facing a ban.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, meanwhile, has been given a six-game touchline ban for his comments about Hibernian's Ryan Porteous "conning" referees.

Porteous won a penalty in Hibernian's 3-1 win over Aberdeen in September, with Liam Scales sent off after his challenge resulted in a second booking.

After that Scottish Premiership game, Goodwin said: "You are always worried who is marking Ryan Porteous because you know what he is like, he's won so many free-kicks and penalties for his conning of the referee."