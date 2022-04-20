DUP joins calls for Electoral Office to reopen window for proxy votes to accommodate Northern Ireland’s Rangers fans

Rangers fans gather outside the Ibrox Stadium to celebrate their team winning the 2021 Scottish Premiership title (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The DUP has joined calls for the Electoral Office to reopen the window for people to sign up for postal and proxy votes.

It follows Rangers’ run to the Europa League semi-finals, with their second leg against German side RB Leipzig falling on May 5, the same day as the Assembly election.

Yesterday, the Electoral Office said there would be no last-minute reprieve for fans heading to the game who face missing out on the chance to vote.

Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said reopening the window for postal or proxy vote applications would require a change in legislation, which is not possible.

She confirmed correspondence had been received urging a change to the deadline after concerns were raised by TUV Upper Bann candidate Darrin Foster.

“I can confirm there have been three email enquiries, but the reality is that the dates for postal and proxy voting deadlines were set in legislation and cannot be changed,” she said.

It means unionist candidates could lose critical votes across Northern Ireland as Rangers fans head to Glasgow for the tie at Ibrox on May 5.

Rangers only qualified for the tie last Thursday night with an extra-time win over Portuguese side Braga.

This was two days after the deadline for registering for a postal or proxy vote, whereby permission is given for someone to vote on your behalf at a polling station, had passed.

Supporters have already booked early morning flights and ferry transport, with some leaving the evening before the semi-final clash with the German side.

Last night, DUP East Londonderry candidate Maurice Bradley said the window should be reopened to give all travelling fans the chance to vote.

“Although a number of those flying to the game and those already booked on early afternoon ferries should be able to vote in person, there are hardly any travel options for those trying to book travel on May 5 in time to reach Glasgow by kick-off,” he said.

“The electoral office should allow late-application postal votes for those who will be unable to vote in person.”

TUV candidate Mr Foster said: “While the deadline for applying for absentee ballots has passed, in the circumstances I believe there is a strong argument to say that fans travelling to Glasgow for this historic match should be treated sympathetically.

“Rangers have always had a large and loyal following in Northern Ireland and it makes sense to relax the rules so that no one is disenfranchised.”

However, Ms McVea said that special circumstances are only available to be used in emergency situations.

She said: “There would only be one or two cases every year where special circumstances are used. They are reserved for those people who may have surgeries rescheduled for polling day and those are obviously cases where an allowance has to be made.

“But, unfortunately, we can’t change legislation for one group otherwise others would come forward seeking the same. There have to be rules and, in this case, it’s not possible to make late allowances.”