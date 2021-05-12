Eddie Howe agrees deal to become next Celtic manager: report

Eddie Howe will be appointed as Celtic’s manager this summer, according to the latest reports.

Little secret has been made of the fact the former Bournemouth chief is the Hoops’ preferred candidate to succeed Neil Lennon at Celtic Park and now Talksport have reported that a deal has been agreed between the parties.

Lennon resigned two-and-a-half months ago with the club’s hopes of an unprecedented 10th title on the trot already gone and Rangers well on their way to their now-confirmed championship success.

As the days and weeks wore on, fans started to fear that the move for Howe would not come to fruition.

In his Saturday Belfast Telegraph column, Stephen Craigan wrote: “Celtic are too big an institution to be sitting around waiting for someone to make up their mind if they fancy it or not. If, as reported, Howe is stalling then Celtic must move on; they shouldn't have to wait for any manager, never mind one who has yet to win any major silverware in his managerial career.”

However, the latest reports, from Talksport’s Alex Crook, now claim the delay is due to the formation of Howe’s backroom team with his own move already agreed.

“I’ve been told from very reliable sources that Eddie Howe is now heading to Celtic for the start of next season,” Crook said. “He’s even starting to assemble a backroom team. Some of that backroom team will come from his old club, Bournemouth.

“Actually, one of the reasons for the delay is of course that Bournemouth are part of the Championship play-offs, looking to get back in the Premier League. That could hamper Eddie Howe’s chances of taking one or two of his former coaches with him to Glasgow.

“But Eddie Howe, as far as I’m being told, will be the new Celtic manager in time for next season.”

It is understood, however, that Howe’s former Bournemouth assistant Jason Tindall, now working as a coach at Sheffield United, will not be moving to Parkhead.

Howe spent most of his playing career with the Cherries and started out his managerial career with the south coast club in 2008. After a brief spell as manager at Burnley, Howe returned to Bournemouth and led them to two promotions in three seasons, taking them to the Premier League for the first time. Bournemouth were relegated to the Championship in 2020, and Howe left the club by mutual consent in August but his reputation remains intact.

His task at Celtic will be simple, to tip the balance of Old Firm power back in his club’s favour after Rangers claimed their first league title since 2011.