Ex-Celtic star ‘can’t return to Windsor Park’ after fears fans ‘were going to kill’ him

Ex-Celtic star Leigh Griffiths has said the one stadium he will 'probably never be able to set foot in again' is Windsor Park.

The 33-year-old, who now plays with semi-pro side Mandurah City in Australia, became a cult hero with the Glasgow Hoops, having scored 123 goals over his eight years at the club.

His iconic status at Celtic made him a pantomime villain in the eyes of their Old Firm rivals, Rangers.

Now, six years after an incident-packed Champions League qualifier with Linfield, Griffiths has admitted that he will most likely never be back at the national stadium again without risking a fans’ backlash.

The Scottish forward received a one-match ban in July 2017 after being charged by UEFA with provoking spectators.

He had tied a green and white scarf to the goalpost at Windsor Park following Celtic's 2-0 first leg victory in a Champions League qualifying clash.

Linfield were given a €10,000 (£8,971) fine after a Buckfast bottle, among other objects, was thrown towards Griffiths, and Celtic were further fined €4,500 (£4,037).

Speaking to sports show, the 26 Podcast, the former frontman said: "So the tying of the scarf on the post, I don't know what actually made me do that, to be honest.

"I remember after we played Rangers at Ibrox, scarves were getting tossed on at the end and I thought, you know what, 'a bit of a statement here.' It's not as if I can go and get a massive flag and stick it in the middle of the centre circle! It just became a thing.

"I only ever did it if we played Rangers at Ibrox or at Hampden if we won a trophy. But I remember at one game we played Linfield away and I was getting abused.

"Linfield is a massive Rangers culture and I was taking a corner. The last time we had played Rangers we had beaten them 5-1 at Ibrox. I go to take the corner and I'm getting abuse, so I go like this behind me (5-1 salute with his fingers)."

Griffiths, who also spent two years on loan at his boyhood club Hibs, further explained his anger at being booked by the referee after handing the Buckfast bottle to him during the game.

"I'm like that, 'mate, I could have just been killed by a Buckfast bottle thrown from the crowd and you want to book me?'

"I thought nah. I literally ran back, put the ball at the corner flag and smash it in the corner. That was it.

"I think Celtic had about 100 or 150 fans. They never took a lot over to Linfield because they obviously knew it was going to be dangerous," he continued.

"Obviously, fans came over and I said to one of the stewards, that guy is going to give me his scarf, can you give me his scarf please?

"So he runs over and gives me it... straight to the post, bosh! Type this in on YouTube, I'm not kidding you. They had to get the Army across the corner, the fans were going to kill me.

"I probably can't step foot back in Windsor Park without getting a doing. Someone would do me in. Nuts. If I ever play for Scotland again, touch wood I do but I don't think I will, if we ever played Northern Ireland and we played them at Windsor Park, I couldn't go. There would be people waiting at the hotel, airport and outside the stadium for me.

"At the time I thought it was funny, Uefa ended up giving me a one-game ban as well. There was never any intention of being malicious, it was just a bit of banter."