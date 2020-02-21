Explained: Why Scotland is set to win back second Champions League place after Celtic and Rangers' Europa League results

The Europa League results secured by Rangers and Celtic on Thursday evening were impressive as and of themselves but on closer inspection, their ramifications are set to be much longer-lasting than the celebrations they inspired in Glasgow.

Before Steven Gerrard's Gers roared back from 2-0 down to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox, Neil Lennon's Hoops had earned a 1-1 draw in Copenhagen.

Both sides will, as a result, have renewed hope of making it through to the last 16 when they play the second legs next week.

But regardless of whether or not they manage to finish the job and reach the last eight, their first leg results will almost certainly have big benefits for both clubs and some of their fellow Scottish sides.

Here's why:

What is the UEFA coefficient?

The coefficient is UEFA's ranking system, which is used to divvy up the places in European club competition. Each club has a coefficient of its own but it is the association's ranking that is important in terms of European spots.

What is Scotland's coefficient ranking?

Before this season's European competitions, Scotland was 20th in the UEFA coefficient ranking, receiving four European places as a result - just one in the Champions League and three in the Europa League.

How have Thursday's results helped Scotland's placing?

As things stand, Scotland is set to rise to 14th in the UEFA rankings. It's when an association hits the top 15 that extra doors are opened - primarily, but not solely, that coveted second Champions League place.

Due to the way the coefficients work, this season's ranking will only have impact for the 2021/22 season, NOT next season.

So if Scotland can manage to stay inside the top 15 in the rankings, the benefits will only be seen in 2021.

What are the benefits if Scotland remain in the top 15?

There are a few:

1. Scotland will win back a second Champions League place for the 21/22 season. If the association remains 14th or 13th, the Scottish champions will enter at the third qualifying round, or if it slips to 15th, the champions will enter at the second qualifying round, Second in the 20/21 Scottish Premiership will enter at the second qualifying round.

2. One Scottish team will enter the Europa League. From the 21/22 season, there will be three European competitions, with the Europa Conference League added in. Only teams ranked in the top 15 will have any teams going directly to the Europa League, with the Scottish Cup winners set to enter the third qualifying round.

3. Scottish will receive one extra European spot. Currently, Scotland has only four teams in European competition. In the 21/22 season, the association is set to send five, with third and fourth in the 20/21 Scottish Premiership table entering the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Will Scotland stay in the top 15 now?

That is the all-important question. Scotland must remain inside the top 15 at the end of this season to unlock the benefits for the 21/22 campaign.

The good news is, it will take something not too much shy of a miracle to see the association pushed back out before the end of the season.

In short, yes, they will.

How do you work that out?

Coefficient points are won by the clubs' performances in European competition - two points for a win and one point for a draw, with extra points for progression through the knockout stages. Those points are averaged for all the clubs across five seasons.

There are three nations currently below Scotland in the rankings that could, mathematically speaking, still stage an unlikely overtake.

Each has only one team left in the Europa League and each has as little chance as the other of actually overhauling the Scots.

Cyprus are the closest challengers but, with APOEL trailing Basel 3-0 from their first leg tie and set to go away to Switzerland next week, their chances of necessary progression to the last 16 appear slim at best.

The Swiss themselves, though, could catch Scotland. In order to do that, it would require FC Basel to at least reach the semi-final, while Celtic and Rangers both fall to second leg defeats.

Next up is Greece, whose only club left in the Europa League is Olympiacos. They trail Arsenal 1-0 ahead of next week's trip to the Emirates and are also expected to exit the competition. Even if they did manage to spring a surprise in London, they would need to at least qualify for the quarter-finals to help Switzerland overtake Scotland.

So for Scotland to drop out of the top 15 nations, both Rangers and Celtic would have to fall to second leg defeats while either APOEL beat Basel OR Basel reach the semi-final AND Olympiacos beat Arsenal before going on to reach the quarter-finals.

And that's just not going to happen, is it?