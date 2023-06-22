Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon: It was Europe that lured Brendan Rodgers back to Parkhead

Another shot at Champions League led to shock return of Celtic boss

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Brendan Rodgers will relish the chance to make the Hoops a formidable force on the European stage.

Lurgan man Lennon had two spells as Parkhead chief and steered the Glasgow side to five Scottish Premierships, four Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup.

Celtic are now reunited with Carnlough man Rodgers who has agreed a three-year contract following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham.

It’s a sensational return for the Ulsterman just over four years after his sudden exit to Leicester City after winning seven out of seven domestic trophies with the Hoops.

Lennon expects Rodgers to recapture the fans’ support and target success in Europe as well as on the domestic stage.

“First, I was bit surprised, just with the way Brendan left the last time for Leicester,” admitted the former Northern Ireland midfielder.

“What the board do is they try and go out and get the best candidate for the job. Brendan ticks all the boxes, he’s a fantastic manager.

“He’s been there before and had fantastic results the last time. I think, from his point of view, Champions League was a big lure for him. They have already qualified for the Champions League. He will really want to get his teeth into that.

Ange Postecoglou left Celtic to take over at Tottenham Hotspur

“He will endeavour to win the League and endeavour to further Celtic’s reputation in Europe. With the quality of teams and quality of managers he will come up against, he will relish it.

“The Celtic fans are so emotional and just love the club and don’t understand why anybody would want to leave. So it was a tough time for everybody around the club.

“It will be important for him to recruit well. If he is going to make inroads into the Champions League then they have to get some quality in there and will probably be one of the major talking points he had with the board over the last few weeks.

“He did great things at Leicester in the first seasons he was there. Almost got into the Champions League twice, won the FA Cup. I think he was put in a difficult position because they didn’t invest in his last season there.

“He is his own man and he will have his own ideas of what he wants to do. He will have great belief in himself and how he wants to go about his job.

“How it might look from the outside looking in, to other people, it might look a step back but, for me, Celtic is a huge club and managing in the Champions League, you don’t get that at too many clubs and he will relish that environment.”

Lennon revealed he has turned down a number of opportunities to get back into management after his recent spell in Cyprus.

The 51-year-old was in charge of Omonia Nicosia, but he left the club in October and has been out of work since. He was linked with the Marseille job in France and he has now revealed that he has knocked back other proposals.

He added on Talksport: “I only came back into the UK in April. I was away in Cyprus and did some media work but now I’m looking to get back in. It’s a competitive market so it’s just about being patient.

“I’ve been offered a couple of jobs already which I just felt weren’t right for me. At the same time I want to work.

“My best years are in front of me, I’m 52 this week (Sunday) and I still have a lot of coaching and drive in me.

“Hopefully the right project will come up for me in the not to distant future. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in the next couple of years.”