Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon reveals son Gallagher is on trial with a new club

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that his son Gallagher is training with St Mirren in a bid to win a contract in Paisley.

Gallagher, who has already earned a caps for Northern Ireland Under-17s, is currently on the books at Partick Thistle and spent time with the first team last season.

And Lennon has claimed that he is aiming to step up a division to secure his future at a top-flight side in the future.

Speaking to Go Radio, Lennon said: "He started training with St Mirren today, he's 17. St Mirren are going to have a good look at him over the next few weeks.

"He played for the [Northern Ireland] Under-17s there in November and did really well, they bumped him up to the 19s and was supposed to play in the Euros in March. But he broke his collarbone the week before, so he missed out on that.

"He's sort of mixed his education with his football and he did well at school. But he wants to give the football a go.

Asked if running from the back of his dad's name makes a career harder, Neil said: "I don't know about that. If he's good enough, he'll come through.

"I don't think that's got anything to do with it really. I just think it's harder now, there's so much competition, scrutiny and analysis across all the academies. You have to be very exceptional to make it through now at a big club."