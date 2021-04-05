Former manager Lennon believes getting Howe as his potential successor would be a 'coup' for Celtic

Neil Lennon believes Celtic will be making a clever move if they appoint Eddie Howe as their new manager.

The Hoops have been looking for a new boss since Lennon resigned in February, before Old Firm rivals Rangers stopped them winning a 10th successive Scottish Premiership title.

Howe left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent last August, after being unable to keep the Cherries in the Premier League.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Lennon says Howe's arrival at Parkhead would be a "coup" for Celtic but he also argued the 43-year-old would have to swiftly adapt to the intense Glasgow environment.

"It's quite a culture shock and if we are hypothetically talking about Eddie he's coming from a real family club like Bournemouth. He's lived there and worked there all his career," said Lennon.

"I think it would be a coup for Celtic to get someone like Eddie, I think he's a top coach. His style of play suits a club like Celtic, he'd be ingratiated with the Celtic fans very quickly if he can adopt that style that he had at Bournemouth.

"In the Championship and then in the first formative years in the Premier League they were great to watch, but off the field, away from the training ground, life's going to be very, very different to what he was used to at Bournemouth.

"Glasgow's not a huge city, but you've got two humongous clubs there and the rivalry is thousands of years old. So it's exciting, but it'll take a bit of adapting for him there's no question about that."

Meanwhile, interim boss John Kennedy stressed that success at Celtic should never be taken for granted after the bid to retain the Scottish Cup began with a 3-0 win against Falkirk.

The Hoops won the delayed 2020 final against Hearts on penalties in December to make it four in-a-row, which also clinched a domestic quadruple treble - both of which were records.

However, this season has been one of turmoil in the east end of Glasgow. Kennedy guided the Hoops to the fourth round with James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi scoring in the second half.

The former Celtic defender, who stepped up from assistant in February when Lennon resigned, said: "It would be massive. Every trophy is important. We have been so successful in recent seasons but what you can never do is take it for granted, never, ever.

"I actually used that before the game in terms of the players, that they have been so used to success, so much of it and it is great and it hurts when it is taken away from you, but never take it for granted because you should savour every moment.

"I have been through times when you went a couple of season without winning things and as a young fan when we went loads of years without trophies.

"The times we have had of late has been terrific and we don't want it to go away so albeit we have lost the league and everything else, the Scottish Cup is very important to us."