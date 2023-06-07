Former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna linked with Celtic job

Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna has been named among the contenders for the Celtic job.

The Hoops are on the hunt for a new boss after Ange Postecoglou agreed to take charge at Tottenham Hotspur.

McKenna and fellow Ulsterman Brendan Rodgers have been linked with the high profile position.

Former Celtic boss Rodgers is out of work after being sacked by Leicester City, who he left Glasgow to join in February, 2019.

Carnlough man Rodgers was replaced at Celtic by former Northern Ireland midfielder Neil Lennon after he left during a campaign when they chased a third treble in a row.

McKenna became Ipswich Town manager midway through last season and the youngest boss in the professional English game has led the club to promotion and back to the Championship this term.

His stunning progress at Portman Road will not have gone unnoticed at Parkhead.

Forced into retirement due to injury at 22 while at Tottenham, McKenna had already made the decision to step into coaching and spent the next 13 years in the youth setups at the north London club and Manchester United.

After rising up the ranks at the Old Trafford academy, Jose Mourinho promoted him to assistant manager in 2018 where he would go on to work under the likes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Ragnick before being offered the chance to manage Ipswich Town.

Solskjaer said earlier this year that he was impressed by the work of McKenna and his assistant manager at Portman Road, Martyn Pert.

“Kieran was a surprise to me when I got to United,” Solskjaer told the Athletic. “Michael, I already knew. We’d been coached by Sir Alex (Ferguson), from the old school. Kieran was not. He’s the most thorough and analytical, step-by-step, process-driven coach that I’ve worked with. He makes it so easy for the players to see and understand what we wanted from them. He’d do that the day before a game and his memory was also fantastic, his eye for detail too.

“One of his strong points was defensive organisation and I let him be in charge of that in training. I learned from him about defensive shape and how not to concede.

"Kieran would have unit meetings with the players and go through videos. He was more focused on when the team didn’t have possession, whereas Michael (Carrick) was about when the team did have possession. They gave the players the detail I wanted them to have before a game.

"He’s working with Martyn Pert. One of the first things I look for when I take someone on is integrity. Martyn and I did the Pro Licence coaching badge together. When I got the Cardiff job, he was there with Malky Mackay.

"I thought ‘I’d really like to work with Martyn.’ But after a few days, he came to me and said: ‘I can’t do this. I’d love to work with you but my loyalty is with Malky.’ I liked that about him. No bull****. It wasn’t right for him and I respected that.

“So when I had the chance to bring him to United, I did. I never forgot. He’d been around in different levels and in different countries. He speaks several languages so for me to have a coach who could communicate with players in their mother tongue was important.”