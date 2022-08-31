Former Northern Ireland colleagues Michael O’Neill and Tommy Wright go head-to-head to take over at Dundee United

Tommy Wright, a former Northern Ireland colleague of Michael O'Neill, is in the running

Michael O'Neill is a free agent after being let go by Stoke

Former Northern Ireland comrades Michael O’Neill and Tommy Wright are among the leading contenders fighting it out to be named Dundee United’s new manager.

Jack Ross was relieved of his duties yesterday following his side’s calamitous 9-0 humiliation at the hands of Premiership champions Celtic on Sunday.

The former Hibs and Sunderland manager lasted just 10 weeks at Tannadice.

United chiefs are now searching for the right manager to get the club back on track and several Northern Ireland names are in the hunt.

Former Northern Ireland boss O’Neill is a former player with the Tangerines and now a free agent after his departure from Stoke City.

The man who guided his country to a first ever European Championship Finals in 2016 had a spell in United’s midfield from 1989 to 1993.

After rescuing Stoke from relegation to League One after joining in 2019, the 53-year-old may be encouraged to consider the United role.

Tommy Wright, a former Northern Ireland colleague of Michael O'Neill, is in the running

Former Northern Ireland stopper Wright has previously been linked with a move to Tannadice and as St Johnstone’s greatest ever manager, he will be in the conversation.

He guided the Saints to one Scottish Cup, four European qualifications and five top-six Premiership finishes in seven years on a modest budget.

Another former Northern Ireland international in the running is Neil Lennon, who has just led Cypriot side Omonia into the Europa League group stages where they will face Manchester United after a brilliant 4-0 aggregate victory over Gent.

Given his record of managerial success in Scotland, it’s no surprise Lennon is tasting success with the First Division side.

The Lurgan man steered Celtic to five League titles, four Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

He has also managed Hibernian, taking them to the Scottish Championship title.

Linfield manager David Healy has been mentioned as a possible contender in some quarters but he’s not among the frontrunners.

Former Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson is also in the running with him being open to having discussions with United chiefs.