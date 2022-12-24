Fresh doubts over Northern Ireland captain’s future as Rangers confirm Steven Davis is out for the season

Scottish Premiership

There are fears that Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis’ career may be over after his club confirmed that the inspirational midfielder will not play again this season.

Last week, Davis - who turns 38 on New Year’s Day – featured in Michael Beale’s first game as Rangers manager, a 3-2 win over Hibs.

However, a serious knee injured has now ruled Davis out of the rest of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

Northern Ireland’s record cap holder also hoped to play his part in Michael O’Neill’s return to the international set-up and was expected to be in the squad for March’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland. That dream has now been dashed.

A club statement read: “Rangers can this afternoon confirm that midfielder Steven Davis has suffered an injury to his knee and will miss the remainder of this season. As always Steven has the best wishes of everyone at Ibrox as he embarks upon his recovery.”

It’s possible that this injury may signal the end of the midfielder’s career for both club and country.

If that is the case, Davis can look back fondly on an incredible career that has seen him win four Scottish league titles, play in two European cup finals and become the most capped international in British football.

With 140 caps and 13 goals to his name, Davis will go down in history as one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever players.