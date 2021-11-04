Funeral: Rangers fans gather outside Ibrox to bid farewell to ex-manager Smith

Fans look at the hundreds of floral tributes outside Rangers’ stadium before the funeral. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Thousands of people gathered outside Ibrox stadium in Glasgow yesterday to see the passing of Walter Smith’s funeral cortege.

The former Rangers, Everton and Scotland boss died last week at the age of 73.

The Govan club requested privacy for the private funeral yesterday afternoon.

Fans, however, were able to pay their respects to one of Scottish football’s greats and there was an outbreak of applause when the cortege turned into Edmiston Drive from Helen Street before making its way to Paisley Road West and on to the motorway.

Emotion hung heavy in the air as flowers and scarves were thrown on to the lead car as it slowly made its way past.

In two spells as Light Blues boss, Smith led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups as well as to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

A former Dundee United and Dumbarton defender, Smith was appointed manager at Ibrox in 1991, stepping up from assistant to succeed Graeme Souness.

He left the Govan club at the end of the 1997-98 season and subsequently joined Everton.

Smith stayed at Goodison Park for four seasons before a brief stint as assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. He was appointed Scotland manager in December 2004 and was in charge for three years before returning to Rangers and he retired in 2011.

A memorial service for Smith will be held at Glasgow Cathedral on November 19.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park said on the club’s website: “It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers. He embodied everything that a Ranger should be.”

In an emotional tribute after Smith passed away, former colleague Ally McCoist said: “He means everything to a lot of folk, myself included. He was my boss, my coach, my second father and then turned into one of my best friends. The loss is absolutely incredible.”