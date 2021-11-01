Hearts FC apologise and investigate after Sash blasts out through PA system

Officials at Edinburgh football clubs Hearts have apologised after an incident in which The Sash was played out over the PA system.

The incident happened during a supporters’ event on Sunday at the club’s homeground of Tynecastle Park.

In a statement issued by Hearts, fans were told that an investigation was underway into how the event happened.

“Heart of Midlothian wishes to address an incident that took place at Tynecastle Park on Sunday,” the statement read.

“During the day’s festivities, an incident occurred whereby a song was played over the PA system,” the statement read.

"The song in question has no connection to Hearts and it has no place at Tynecastle. As soon as the club was made aware of the issue the PA system was switched off, the incident investigated and swiftly concluded. Club officials apologised at the time to those inside the stadium who brought the matter to their attention.”

The statement added: “The club would now like to further extend that apology to our wider fanbase after videos of the incident were shared on social media. Procedures have already been implemented that will ensure such an incident is never repeated.”

The club said that the Foundation of Hearts Open Day was intended as “an extremely proud occasion,” and thanked supporters for their dedication to the team.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Gorgie for this Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United.”

Hearts has a long-established rivalry in Edinburgh with Hibernian, with Hearts historically seen as having an affiliation with Protestant supporters and Hibernian with Catholic supporters.

This is not, however, viewed as being on the same scale as the divide between many Rangers and Celtic supporters in Glasgow.