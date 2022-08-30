Hearts forward Liam Boyce vows to be back ‘sooner than you think’

Scottish Premiership

Heart of Midlothian forward Liam Boyce has promised to return ‘sooner than you think’ following reports that his season is over.

The Northern Ireland international was stretchered off during a 3-2 win over St Johnstone at Tynecastle on Sunday, not long after he scored for the Jambos.

Reports in the Scottish media suggest the ex-Cliftonville striker could be out for nine months, with fears of a cruciate ligament tear.

On Tuesday morning, Boyce Tweeted: “Thanks for the messages everyone. Tough to take but I’ve done it before and will do it again! See you sooner than you think.”

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s 3-2 victory, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: “He will get scanned and then we’ll get feedback from it. I don’t know at the moment, it could be a day, it could be nine months.

“Liam felt pain in his knee but the good thing, although he’s got crutches, is that he’s up walking about. Fingers crossed it’s not as bad as we first thought.”

The 31-year-old was not expected to be part of Ian Baraclough’s squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece, as Boyce declared his intention to take a break from international football earlier this year.

The ex-Werder Bremen man has won 28 caps for his country, scoring two goals.