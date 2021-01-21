'I can't answer that': Neil Lennon concedes Celtic future unclear but refuses to resign after draw at Livingston continues poor run

Neil Lennon's Celtic have won only eight of their last 22 games in all competitions.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has conceded that his future is out of his hands after his side failed to win for the fourth game in a row.

As they had done at the weekend, Livingston once again held the defending champions to a draw on Wednesday evening, this time a 2-2 tie in Almondvale, with Northern Ireland defender Ciaron Brown having opened the scores for Livi.

The result leaves Celtic trailing league leaders Rangers by 20 points, now with only two games in hand.

The club have won only eight of their last 22 outings in all competitions and, while Lennon has previously reiterated that he has the full backing of the Hoops hierarchy, he was asked after the game if the end of his reign was now near.

"I can't answer that," he replied. "You're asking the wrong person.

"I've been concerned about my position for a long time. Listen, when I came in I didn't know how long I was going to be in the job for because there was an outcry of 'maybe he's not good enough, blah blah blah...'

"But I've won five (domestic) trophies out of six so far. Maybe the league is beyond us but I don't think there's been a balance and that's fine. I can take all that. I've just got to keep working away and keep believing we'll turn results into wins."

The Lurgan man has led the club to five titles during his two stints as manager and last term completed the quadruple treble that was begun by his predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

However, this season was always supposed to be the jewel in the crown, with the club aiming for an unprecedented 10th league title on the trot.

With the realisation now setting in that it's not going to be, the fall-out is sure to be long-lasting.

However, that doesn't mean Lennon is about to quit of his own volition, claiming that he's still 'got the fight' for the job and adding that his belief in his own professionalism and work is 'completely clear'.

"I won't walk away, absolutely not," he said. "I've put too much into this; too much of my life. And a month ago we won the treble.

"We've lost two games in the league. Europe wasn't good enough and we're out of the League Cup. But we're human beings and we haven't played well for whatever reason.

"We can analyse it to death. Maybe no fans has had an adverse effect, I don't know. But they haven't reached the levels of last season by any stretch of the imagination.

"I haven't changed my procedures, my philosophy hasn't changed but for some reason too many haven't reached anywhere near their levels.

"If the club have to make a decision then they have to make a decision. You're asking the wrong guy about my position.

"I'm fed up answering it really. Everyone is interested in my job. You keep asking if I'm going to be here. I will be until I'm told otherwise.

"There have been many (fans who don't support me) like that since I got the job. But we've won five trophies out of six. Not bad."

Coupled with the disappointing on-field results - Champions League, Europa League and League Cup exits have added to the league surrender - has been the much publicised and controversial trip to Dubai earlier this month.

With much scrutiny surrounding Celtic Park, Lennon rejected the notion the club was a 'shambles'.

"Far from it. It's not in crisis off the field," he said.

"It's not hard to argue against. This club has been at the top for a long, long time.

"The board have been magnificent, they've presided over nine titles in a row, a quadruple treble.

"That's unheard of any in era of football. People need to take a step back and put a perspective on it.

"We are going through a difficult season. There's an expectancy to win 10-in-a-row but it's never guaranteed.

"Even when we won eight, people were talking about 10 when we hadn't won nine.

"We had to go and win nine, we did that and there was a lot of expectancy going into the season, but we've been disappointing."

Next up for Celtic is a home game against Hamilton next Wednesday. Lennon can only hope he will be the man in the dugout.