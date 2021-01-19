'I can't remember an own goal like it': Neil Lennon's press conference blasted by former Scottish Premiership bosses

Two former Scottish Premiership managers have hit out at Neil Lennon's 'bizarre' press conference following Celtic's mid-season trip to Dubai.

The Hoops returned from the training camp to a host of criticism after defender Christopher Jullien tested positive for Covid-19, meaning 13 of his team-mates, along with Lennon and assistant John Kennedy, were forced into self-isolation.

Speaking at his preview press conference for tomorrow's trip to Livingston, Lennon hit out at the 'hypocrisy' of the reaction to the news, also directing criticism at the media, pundits and the Scottish government.

Former Rangers chief Ally McCoist, speaking on Talksport, said Lennon's fiesty press conference has been a 'PR disaster'.

"I honestly can't remember an own goal like it in Scottish football for a long time," he continued.

"I saw the whole interview, I can't agree with Neil. The vast majority of the public up here think Celtic got it absolutely wrong in going to Dubai."

McCoist said that Celtic's bid to secure a 10th league title in a row has turned into an 'unmitigated disaster', culminating in the Dubai trip that he says, while not illegal, was 'not a good look'.

"The fact is they shouldn't have gone, that's the bottom line. They shouldn't have gone," he said.

"They're saying they didn't do anything wrong - think of their supporters. Some of them on furlough, can't see their families and they're watching the boys sitting at the pool having a beer.

"It's a terrible image at the very least. So I just think, what an own goal it is from Celtic. It's remarkable. Absolutely remarkable.

"I won't lie to you, I watched the press conference twice because it was incredible. It was bizarre!"

Former Hearts chief Craig Levein agreed, saying that Monday's press conference was 'ludicrous', pointing to the changing figures as Lennon first referenced his club's one positive Covid-19 test before revealing a second shortly after.

"For me it just summed up how awfully bad things have gone for Celtic," Levein told the BBC Scottish Football Podcast.

The ex-Scotland chief did say he has sympathy for Lennon, claiming that the decision to go on the trip should have been taken out of his hands, but reckons Monday's presser was an indication that the Lurgan man may be coming to an end of his time in the Celtic hotseat.

"For me this is about Neil getting to the point where he's probably just about had enough," he said.

"That's what it sounded like to me.

"I think he's firing bullets in every direction, a last stand. I feel that he's at the point where everything that he does at the moment doesn't seem to work for him and that for me was the sound of somebody who's exasperated."