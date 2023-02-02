I didn’t want Kyle Lafferty to leave, says Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says he didn’t want Kyle Lafferty to leave the club and he blamed his exit on a disagreement with the board.

The Northern Ireland frontman has just returned from a 10-game ban for using sectarian language while on international duty but now he has left the Rugby Park club.

Killie said the former Rangers man left by mutual consent in a brief statement but now McInnes has claimed his board wielded the axe.

“All I can say is, it wasn’t something that I wanted to happen,” said McInnes.

“It was a conversation between the board and Kyle. I don’t really want to say any more than that. It’s left us really short, so we’re disappointed that’s the outcome and we move on.

“The deal for Oil (Shaw) to Barnsley was agreed last week and we got a fee for him which was good for us.

“It was something he wanted to do. That decision was done last week. Lafferty was one that was sprung upon us on the last day of the window.”

Lafferty, who returned to Killie for a second spell a year ago, scored three goals in 17 games this term.

Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones, meanwhile, could be returning to Wigan from Kilmarnock after reports the club recalled the winger.

The Latics activated a recall clause before Tuesday night’s 11pm cut-off and believe the paperwork was finalised.

Jones made a summer return to Scotland ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, reuniting with former club Kilmarnock on a temporary basis in a bid to find regular minutes away from the DW Stadium.

He’s played 16 times for Killie across all competitions, chipping in with a goal and an assist.

Shaun Maloney has taken charge of the struggling Championship side and made the late decision to bring back the former Rangers man.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard rejected the chance to leave Celtic and move to Ross County on deadline day.

The Staggies had agreed a loan deal with Celtic but the keeper decided he wanted to remain with the Hoops.

The 24-year-old, who had a successful loan spell at HJK Helsinki last year, is behind Joe Hart, Benjamin Siegrist and Scott Bain.

He could still move if an emergency loan comes up between now and the end of the season or to another club where the transfer window is still open. He still has another 18 months left on his Celtic contract.

Former Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce has left Middlesbrough after his contract was mutually terminated, allowing him to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

The 23-year-old Belfast man made just four first-team appearances for the club and struggled for game time after joining from Birmingham City during the January transfer window last year.

Northern Ireland winger Paddy Lane has joined Portsmouth from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.