I feel let down by my players after latest defeat, blasts Lennon as Celtic lose further ground in title race

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admitted he feels let down by some of his players after they fell to a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren at Parkhead to drop further behind rivals Rangers.

With the league leaders inactive this weekend, Celtic had a chance to cut the gap at the top of the table, however they failed to capitalise in losing their third game of the season, and their sixth at home in all competitions.

Lennon's Hoops stay 23 points behind their rivals with just two games in hand now, and their bid to win 10 titles in a row looks all but over barring a miraculous collapse by Steven Gerrard's side.

Their latest blunder saw them lose at home to St Mirren for the first time in 31 years, with the win taking the Buddies into the top-six of the table as a result.

Kristian Dennis' opener for the visitors was cancelled out by an Odsonne Edouard equaliser for Celtic, but Ilkay Durmus fired St Mirren back into the lead just before the interval and the hosts couldn't find a second leveller after the restart.

In truth, the defending champions arguably didn't even deserve to equalise again as they turned in another meek display, with Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy at fault for Durmus' winner.

When asked whether the pressure of chasing a 10th title in a row had got to his players, Lennon responded: "I wouldn't disagree with that."

He then added: "It was a poor performance, a poor result. We expect to build a crescendo of pressure and break teams down but that's been missing this season.

"The lack of belief and lack of quality - it's not just individuals, it's a collective, and it's symptomatic of the season. There has definitely been a disconnect between the team that ended last season and the team that started this one.

"It's a low point in terms of the performance and the result - but I'll keep working away trying my best."

Meanwhile, St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was understandably delighted to reflect on what was an "incredible afternoon" for the club, who picked up their first win over Celtic in the league since 2010.

"We really fancied ourselves coming here today," Goodwin told BBC Sportsound. "The system we played was attacking and the boys bought into it brilliantly.

"We deserved the win, it wasn't a case of Jak Alnwick making a number of great saves. We were hanging on in the last 10 minutes but that was purely down to fatigue."