I'd relish taking on former team-mate Healy in Windsor Park friendly with Rangers, says Davis

Northern Ireland legend Steven Davis has revealed he would love to play for Rangers at Windsor Park against David Healy's Linfield in the future.

Last month, the Belfast Telegraph reported how when sending a letter to the Ibrox giants to congratulate them on their 55th league title, Linfield chairman Roy McGivern extended an open invitation to Rangers to play in a Blues brothers friendly at the national stadium.

The clubs have an excellent relationship which was strengthened in 2012 when the Irish League club hosted a fundraising fixture for Rangers, who were then facing a financial crisis.

Speaking to promote a new official Rangers store in Belfast's Donegall Place, opening on Saturday, Davis explained a fixture versus Linfield and his old Northern Ireland team-mate at a venue where they both have iconic status would be a huge thrill.

"That would be brilliant. I love playing at Windsor Park on any occasion for the national team and it would be great to go there with Rangers some day and to play against a good friend of mine in David Healy, who has done a fantastic job at Linfield," said Davis. "If that was possible it would be one I'd really look forward to."

The Northern Ireland skipper has been instrumental in Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership this season and is determined that success continues in the short and long-term, pledging to help young compatriots at the club such as Chris McKee, Charlie Lindsay and Ross McCausland.

"Rangers have always had players from Northern Ireland in the youth system and involved with the first team. It's good that I'm flying the flag in that sense now. There's some really talented young players at the club wanting to push on and get opportunities in the first team," said Davis.

"It's an exciting future for them and I'm delighted they are at the club. With the Covid restrictions I probably haven't been able to see them as much as in normal circumstances.

"Hopefully moving forward when everything opens I can try and help and guide them a little bit more. What's good for Rangers will ultimately be good for Northern Ireland in terms of their futures, and I hope they go on to be really successful."