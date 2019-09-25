In pictures: Fernando Ricksen funeral passes Ibrox before team-mates carry Rangers legend's coffin

Floral tributes outside the stadium for former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen before the UEFA Europa League Group G match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday September 19, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Fans pay their respects to former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen as his funeral cortege makes it's way past Ibrox Stadium, along Paisley Road West on September 25, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Dutch international died last week at the age of 43 after battling motor neurone disease since 2013. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Funeral procession of former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen passes Ibrox Stadium home of Glasgow Rangers. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 25, 2019. The former Holland international died aged 43 a week ago, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Ricksen played more than 250 times for the Light Blues after joining from AZ Alkmaar in 2000, winning two league titles during his time in Glasgow. See PA story SOCCER Ricksen. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Rangers fans and players gathered to pay tribute to Fernando Ricksen outside the club's Ibrox stadium.

Rangers players and fans have joined together to play their respects to Fernando Ricksen, whose funeral took place in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dutch defender died last week aged 43 at a hospice in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, following a motor neurone disease diagnosis six years ago.

Thousands of supporters lined the streets and the Rangers first team stood at the front door of the club's Ibrox stadium to pay tribute to Ricksen as his cortege drove past before the funeral at Wellington Church in Glasgow's west end.

Ricken's wife and family, wearing black football tops with his surname and the number two on the back, left the cars and went into the stadium for a few minutes.

Fans had thrown scarves and roses among the tributes which lay across the vehicles.

Read more Fernando Ricksen: Emotional tributes show the best of Scotland as Rangers and Celtic join to remember star

His family was greeted with more applause as the cortege left, piped away from Ibrox with a bagpiper.

A number of Ricksen's former Rangers team-mates, including Nacho Novo, Michael Mols and Thomas Buffel wore black shirts with Ricksen's name and number on the back as they carried the coffin into the church.

The crowds gathered on the road outside the church applauded when the coffin was taken up the church steps.

Tore Andre Flo, Neil McCann and Peter Lovenkrands arrived together while Celtic manager Neil Lennon, who came up against Ricksen in his playing days, was in attendance.

The current Rangers team were represented at the funeral by manager Gerrard, his assistant McAllister and goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Ex-Rangers players Ally McCoist and Ian Durrant were also among the mourners present.

Jim Boyd, who had come to Ibrox from Livingston where Rangers play on Wednesday night, said: "He was solid, he was just brilliant.

"It's sad but proud as well, it just shows you how much people liked the guy as a footballer and a person.

"I'd met him a couple of times at the training and he always took time out to take pictures and sign stuff.

"He could have a laugh with you and stop and talk to you, he was really good."

Another fan, Stefan Souttar, had only watched highlights of Ricksen but said: "You see all the different clubs here (among the tributes). I've seen a Villarreal scarf and all the Celtic tops.

"It just shows he was a well liked guy. Even though there's the Rangers and Celtic rivalry they still come together for respect."