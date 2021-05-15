In pictures: Rangers complete unbeaten season as Premiership trophy is presented and fans' celebrations engulf Ibrox

Flick through photos of the celebrations in our gallery below

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: Fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership title outside the Ibrox Stadium on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Rangers have won their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade with former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard at the helm. Football fans are currently unable to attend matches due to coronavirus restrictions, with the club urging fans to celebrate in a "safe and sensible manner". (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: Fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership title outside the Ibrox Stadium on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Rangers have won their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade with former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard at the helm. Football fans are currently unable to attend matches due to coronavirus restrictions, with the club urging fans to celebrate in a "safe and sensible manner". (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: Police line up as fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership title outside the Ibrox Stadium on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Rangers have won their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade with former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard at the helm. Football fans are currently unable to attend matches due to coronavirus restrictions, with the club urging fans to celebrate in a "safe and sensible manner". (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: James Tavernier (L) of Rangers celebrates their team's first goal with teammates, an own goal scored by Joe Lewis of Aberdeen (not in picture) during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers' James Tavernier (second left) celebrates with his team-mates after Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis scores an own goal during the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Rangers fans outside the ground during the Premier League match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

A Rangers fan sits on the gates to the ground during the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Rangers fans climb on the gates outside the ground during the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: Rangers fans celebrate outside the stadium during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: Jermaine Defoe of Rangers celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: Rangers fans celebrate outside the stadium during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers' Steven Davis (left) and Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson battle for the ball during the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers lifts the Scottish Premiership Trophy in celebration with his players following the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: Fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership title outside the Ibrox Stadium on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Rangers have won their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade with former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard at the helm. Football fans are currently unable to attend matches due to coronavirus restrictions, with the club urging fans to celebrate in a "safe and sensible manner". (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 15: Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers celebrates with the Scottish Premiership winners medal following the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers fans outside the ground after the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Rangers fans climb on the gates outside the ground on the day their team completed an unbeaten league season. Photo: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Rangers captain James Tavernier gets his hands on the Scottish Premiership trophy. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers have completed an 'Invincible' season, unbeaten throughout their Scottish Premiership success thanks to a final day 4-0 win over Aberdeen.

The Light Blues fans had been asked to respect Covid-19 guidelines during their celebrations, although thousands flocked to Ibrox while the trophy was handed over inside the stadium after a Kemar Roofe double and Jermain Defoe's late goal added to an early Joe Lewis own goal.

But the match was merely a distraction ahead of the main event.

Those fans locked outside Ibrox were really waiting for the moment when skipper James Tavernier finally lifted the trophy the club have waited a decade to recapture.

It was met by a barrage of fireworks as the Light Blues faithful lit Glasgow up in red, white and blue.

Even after the trophy was presented, the club urged fans not to gather outside the ground.

"Please celebrate in a safe and sensible manner. We encourage fans to disperse from Ibrox please," read a tweet from the official Rangers FC account.

It has been a momentous, record-breaking season for Gerrard, and his midfield maestro - Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis, finishing a monstrous 25 points clear of Celtic.

It's the fourth time a team has gone through a top tier campaign unbeaten in Scotland. Rangers and Celtic both did it in the 19th century ovr an 18-game campaign, with Brendan Rodgers' Celtic completing the feat over a 38-match season in 16/17.

Victory over the Dons not only wrapped up a perfect 100 per cent home record in the league, but also saw them write a number of new entries in the history books.

They have now set a new Scottish clean-sheet record with their 26th shut out, and the 13 league goals they have conceded this term is also a record low - beating the previous benchmark of 15 set by Jose Mourinho's 2005 Chelsea side.

It is also, of course, a world record 55th domestic league title, although Linfield are set to draw level when they get over the line in the Danske Bank Premiership, which could be as early as this afternoon.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The throngs outside Ibrox ignored warnings from the club, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government to stay away from the stadium.

The temptation to join the party was just too much for them to resist and their team ensured the atmosphere was not soured by completing their historic march to a blemish-free campaign.

The champions needed only five minutes to take the lead. Ianis Hagi clipped a tidy ball out to Tavernier on the right-hand side.

The skipper's cross took a big deflection off Dons youngster Jack MacKenzie before Lewis's attempted punch to clear went all wrong, with the ball flying backwards off his fist and into his own net.

Connor Goldson almost marked racking up 5,000 consecutive minutes of action this term with a goal, heading wide from a corner.

Aberdeen are still getting the hang of Stephen Glass's new methods. It is taking a bigger adjustment for some more than others, as demonstrated when Lewis knocked a goal-kick straight out for a corner as one attempt to build from the back bombed.

But they were unlucky not to level when a slick counter-attack saw Florian Kamberi release Jonny Hayes down the left, with the Irishman's cross just out of Callum Hendry's reach.

The Dons have been toothless in 2021, netting just nine times since the turn of the year.

Rangers have managed more than that in the last month and extended their lead after 34 minutes.

Ryan Kent got a lucky break as he went up against Connor MacLennan but from then on there was no catching the winger as he darted towards the byline, cutting back for Roofe to slot home past Lewis.

Aberdeen introduced Fraser Hornby at the break but his first involvement was to waste another big chance from a Ryan Hedges cross. Unselfishly he then teed-up Lewis Ferguson to tap into an empty net but the midfielder somehow smashed the ball against the crossbar from six yards.

While the visitors continued to fire blanks, Rangers' finishing was laser-guided. Tommie Hoban's loose pass was pounced on by Hagi as he fed Roofe, who swept home his second with an expert low finish on the hour.

Rangers were being careless, however, and newly-crowned SPFL Player of the Year Allan McGregor had to underline his award-winning credentials with a fine block after Hedges was allowed to surge through on goal.

There was still time for Rangers to put gloss on a historic day as Greg Stewart slid in Defoe to score as Rangers ensured the party started with a bang.