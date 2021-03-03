Irate Gerrard blasts ref as Gers leave it late

Livingston 0 Rangers 1

Furious Rangers boss Steven Gerrard told John Beaton he was "out of order" after being sent off following a sensational half-time bust-up with the official at Livingston.

The Light Blues boss reacted with outrage when Beaton booked Alfredo Morelos for a penalty-box dive despite Livi keeper Max Stryjek clearly clipping the Colombian as he hit the deck just before the break at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Gerrard then let rip at the referee as he marched onto the field to confront him - with Beaton responding by flashing two yellow cards.

Gerrard was picked up by TV microphones ranting: "You were f****** bang wrong. You're bang out of order."

And he repeated his words after watching from the stand as his side snatched a 1-0 win with Morelos' 87th-minute winner - which leaves them just four points from title glory.

"It's a blatant penalty, it's a stonewaller," he said. "I'm someone who wants to support officials because we are all human and we will make a mistake.

"But what I can't stand for at this level is three people making the same mistake. They all had clear views of it. I could see it and I'm the furthest away.

"There are three officials at this level who all got it wrong together - I can't have that. I asked for an explanation and he refused to speak to me. I think I'm entitled to a conversation but obviously not.

"You are talking about officials at a top level of the game. The linesman is looking straight at it with nothing in his way. The fourth official is looking straight at it with nothing in his way, because I was behind him and I could see it clearly. And the referee is right on top of him.

"I'll go with a mistake from one of them but not three. It's not right, it's not fair. It's a stonewaller and it's bang out of order."

Gerrard now faces an Old Firm sweat. The matter does not fall under the Scottish Football Association's fast-track procedures so there is no set deadline for Hampden disciplinary chiefs to decide how long a punishment to hand out.

With Rangers potentially set for a Premiership title party when they head to Celtic Park on March 21, Gerrard could be forced to watch from the stand if his case is decided early.

But he said: "I'm not worried. I'm looking forward to beating St Mirren. That's my only worry. If someone wants to stop me being on the side of a pitch - I'll celebrate when the time comes."

Morelos passed up a couple of decent chances to make the breakthrough in the second period but popped up at the end to net the winner when Stryjek spilled Steven Davis' shot.

Gerrard added: "The team showed really good patience. We stuck with it and we have shown all season that we are not going to go away. We are so close now."

LIVINGSTON: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Guthrie, Serrano, Bartley, Holt (Lawson 68), Sibbald, Pittman, Mullin, Reilly (Robinson 23, Tiffoney 75).

Subs not used: Maley, McMillan, Taylor-Sinclair, Ambrose, Kabia, Forrest.

RANGERS: McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Arfield (Itten 73), Aribo, Morelos, Kent (Zungu 90).

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Bassey, Simpson, Hagi, Defoe, Wright, Stewart.

Referee: John Beaton

Man of the match: Steven Davis

Match rating: 7/10