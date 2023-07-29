Johnstone Burgh boss Jamie McKim wants protection for Kyle Lafferty from referees

Former Linfield striker Kyle Lafferty has embarked on a new challenge with Scottish outfit Johnstone Burgh

Johnstone Burgh manager Jamie McKim has urged referees to protect his high-profile new signing Kyle Lafferty when their campaign starts on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland striker is beginning a new chapter in his colourful career in the seventh tier of Scottish football.

Lafferty finished last season with Linfield after being released by Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock in January. The 35-year-old, who has scored 20 times in 89 games for his country, signed a two-year contract with the side that finished seventh of 16 teams in the West of Scotland League First Division.

Lafferty, who was banned for 10 matches in October by the Scottish FA over a sectarian comment he made to a fan, is joined at Johnstone Burgh by another former Rangers hero, Graham Dorrans, and McKim feels the duo will be targeted by rivals.

“The majority of the players we’ve brought in have stepped down a level in terms of the Leagues they used to play in,” said McKim.

“But I think the level of opposition for teams wanting to beat them will be even higher now, especially Kyle and Graham.

“They need to get proper protection from referees because we want to showcase our level and see the best of them. Of course, you can accept and expect some rough treatment, but there’s a level where it’s acceptable and a level when it goes too far.

“When you have guys of that quality in your League, you want to see the best of them, and hopefully we will this season.”

While the suspended Dorrans will sit out the first two games of the campaign, Lafferty is expected to lead the line against Renfrew in a tasty Renfrewshire derby today.

“Lafferty will be available for the Renfrew game and that’s a massive boost for us,” added McKim.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him.”