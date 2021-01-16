Jordan Jones could be set for Aberdeen switch as Rangers seek for swap to speed up Scott Wright deal

Ibrox boss happy for NI ace to be make-weight in bid for Dons star

In the cold: Jordan Jones is out of favour at Rangers

Jordan Jones is one of the Rangers fringe players that Steven Gerrard is ready to offer up as a make-weight to fast-forward Scott Wright's move from Aberdeen.

Gerrard revealed he is close to tying up Wright on a pre-contract agreement that will see the Dons winger move to Ibrox this summer.

But the Light Blues boss would like to see a deal done sooner and is prepared to send the likes of Northern Ireland international Jones or Greg Stewart in the opposite direction to speed up the process.

Gers midfielder Ross McCrorie is also due to make his Pittodrie loan a permanent £350,000 switch this summer and Gerrard hinted there could be a money-back arrangement on offer if Derek McInnes allows Wright (23) to leave this month.

Gerrard said: "The money men will talk, and I'm sure in the conversations they will have everything on the table in terms of possibilities to try to get this done in the coming weeks.

"There are different options. There's a possibility of one of our players going the other way.

"There is a possibility of cash up front and I don't know where the Ross McCrorie deal lies in terms of what needs to be done and what doesn't, but I'm sure that's another possibility as well."

Gerrard called McInnes earlier this week to inform the Aberdeen boss of his interest in Wright.

But if Aberdeen reject Gers' desires for a January move, he insists he will be happy to wait until the end of the season to get his hands on the Scotland Under-21 ace.

"We are keen to do everything right and be respectful to Aberdeen, Derek and also Scott as well," he said.

"Things are progressing well in terms of trying to get it tied up for next season. I think that's the priority.

"I had a conversation with Derek after our game last week, which I felt was the right time to do it. We didn't want it to interfere with either side's preparations going into that game.

"If it can be done in this window, that would be a bonus and a boost to us.

"If something can be done, then great. If not, the priority for me is to get it tied up for next season. But we're extremely close in terms of having it done for the summer."

Gers made it 15 wins in a row last week with a 2-1 win at Pittodrie despite being without key trio Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe because of injury.

But Gerrard is hopeful Jack could play some part against Motherwell at Fir Park tomorrow - while Roofe could be back for next week's Ross County visit.

"Kemar should be back in full training in the middle of next week, all being well," said the Ibrox boss. "Ryan is back with the group now. That's a big boost for everyone. Will he be involved against Motherwell? That's a decision for after today's session. We might need to be patient.

"But he is back in the group and, for sure, he will be involved next week. We will see how he looks this morning."

The Liverpool legend, meanwhile, insists Scottish football must play out this season to a finish.

The Ibrox boss has seen his runaway league leaders build up a massive 21-point advantage at the top of the table but there are fears among the Gers faithful their bid to end a decade-long wait to lift the club's 55th league title could be derailed by the Covid-19 crisis.

Those fears were heightened yesterday morning when Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster gave a round of interviews in which he claimed the possibility of the current campaign being declared null and void in the event of another large-scale outbreak remained on the table.

Doncaster said: "You've got to bear in mind over 75% of games had been played in all four divisions of the SPFL when the season was curtailed. We certainly hope we will complete 100% of the fixtures in all four divisions this season. It will be for members to determine what happens in the event they are not."

Celtic were handed last season's title on a points-per-game basis after coronavirus forced the cancellation of the campaign, but Gerrard would prefer to see his team declared champions on the field.

The Light Blues boss said: "I've read through the interview and what Neil has done is he has put every option and possibility on the table. My opinion on this is exactly the same as it was in March and April.

"For football's sake, and the sake of competition, I think everything has to try to be finished in the right way. I am not just saying that now because we are sitting where we are because my opinion was exactly the same in March and April.

"My opinion will never change as long as I am involved in the game.

"It would have been my opinion at 18 years of age and it will be my opinion at 88. Football is played for a reason, and you have to finish competitions. That is my opinion on it."

Motherwell v Rangers

Fir Park Tomorrow, Noon