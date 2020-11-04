Jordan Jones 'full of regret' as Rangers boss Steven Gerrard looks ahead to 'building process' for Covid breach duo

Northern Ireland international Jones and team-mate George Edmundson ignored coronavirus restrictions by attending a party in Glasgow on Sunday night.

The duo have been suspended by the Gers for being at a private gathering "with others outside their household".

Jones has also been removed from the Northern Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia.

The Scottish FA have launched an investigation and the pair are self-isolating for 14 days.

Gerrard said: "I think everyone at the football club is disappointed with the actions of the two players. I think it was important that the club took decisive action. The players know that they have let themselves down, and their families. They have also badly let their team-mates down and the supporters of the club.

"They will be punished internally and dealt with internally.

"I don't want to be sitting here and kick them even more. They are feeling really down at the minute, they are apologetic, they are remorseful, they are full of regret and I think they will regret it for quite some time.

"They have been suspended in the short-term and we have spoken to the players since the events and the next time we will speak to them is when they come off suspension after an isolation period. They have made a bad, bad error of judgment. It is a building process now for both of those players moving forward."