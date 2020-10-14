Jordan Jones: I'd love a chance to lay Old Firm ghosts to rest and help Rangers beat Celtic

Rangers star Jordan Jones says he would love a shot at Old Firm redemption against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

The Glasgow giants are due to go toe-to-toe on Saturday for the first time this season at Parkhead and the Northern Ireland winger is keen to change his derby experience.

Back in September last year, he was red carded late on in a 2-0 defeat at Ibrox to Neil Lennon's side following a reckless foul on Moritz Bauer having come on as a second-half substitute.

The terrible tackle left a sour taste in the mouth of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and left Jones on the sidelines, missing the next three months because of an injury sustained in the challenge.

Out of favour for the rest of last season and looking like he would be out of the door in the summer, the 25-year-old has worked hard and showed character to return to the squad this term, scoring a cracking goal in a 5-1 win at Motherwell last month.

After tonight's Nations League tie in Norway, Jones will focus on his club football and would relish facing Celtic.

"I'd love to be involved. Obviously my last Old Firm wasn't the best memory so I'd really like an opportunity to change that experience and change it into a positive one. We have to see what happens," said Jones.

Following the winger's superb display against Motherwell, Gerrard was full of praise for the former Kilmarnock ace who is determined to continue to deliver for the team.

"If you have someone like Steven Gerrard complimenting you it can only be a good thing but you can't get carried away," said Jones.

"I am sort of worried to enjoy things like that now because I have seen over the last year how quickly football can change. I have to keep my feet firmly on the floor and hopefully keep getting opportunities."

Speaking about a testing time since the Old Firm sending off, Jones added: "It has been a really tough year with injury and being left out of squads and all the stuff you see written about yourself but you just have to keep going. You think hopefully things will change and thankfully I got my opportunity earlier in the season and scored a goal which was a really special moment.

"I just have to keep working hard. When you are at a massive club things can change daily so you have to keep yourself on your toes and stay as fit as you possibly can and I believe I have done that."